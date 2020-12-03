AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Sting arrives, Jon Moxley loses World Title (December 2, 2020)

From Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega's AEW World Title clash to Chris Jericho delivering a huge ultimatum, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

The Winter is Coming special episode of Dynamite may just be one of the most newsworthy AEW episodes of all time, so far. December is usually regarded as the period where fans get to witness the calm before the storm in the pro wrestling world. But AEW has kicked-off their programming this month in the best way possible.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (December 2, 2020).

#5: Thunder Rosa attacked Dr. Britt Baker in a post-match brawl on AEW Dynamite

Dr. Britt Baker faced Leyla Hirsch in a one-on-one match on the Winter is Coming-themed episode of AEW Dynamite.

As expected, Britt picked up a victory over Leyla with a Lockjaw submission. It was after the match where Thunder Rosa entered the scene and jumped Britt Baker to continue their ongoing feud.

In the middle of this chaos, Leyla Hirsch hit Rebel with a suplex as well. Several referees had to separate Baker and Rosa from brawling with each other.

While Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker's feud is the main story here, Leyla attacking Rebel indicates that she may team up with Rosa to take on Rebel and Baker in a tag team match sooner rather than later.

It is good to see that AEW has recently established a few non-title women's feuds, including Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker's rivalry. Britt Baker has stood out in terms of character over the past few months, while Thunder Rosa has gained a lot of steam ever since she first appeared on Dynamite.

So their rivalry is something that could help a lot in terms of making the AEW women's division a more relevant topic.