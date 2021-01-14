AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Vicious main event, Sting attacks Ricky Starks (January 13, 2021)

From the aftermath of Bullet Club's reunion to the debut episode of The Waiting Room on TNT, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

Night Two of AEW's New Year's Smash was a good follow-up to the previous week's special episode. A few storylines progressed further in interesting ways, and the women's division of AEW got its own special spotlight this week.

How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (January 13, 2021).

#5: Chuck Taylor became Miro's butler on AEW Dynamite

Miro recently put Trent of AEW's Best Friends on the shelf for a few months with a torn pectoral muscle. Trent's tag team partner, Chuck Taylor, stepped up to Miro in a singles match this week.

The bout's stipulation stated that if Chuck were to lose, he would have to become Miro's butler on AEW Dynamite. The butler position was referred to as "young boy" last week, which basically refers to young pro wrestlers in Japan who are still in the training stages of their career. They usually assist veteran pro wrestlers, and most of them are outmatched inside the ring until they graduate to the next level.

Chuck Taylor is certainly not a young man, and he already has more than a decade's worth of experience inside the squared circle. However, Miro managed to tap him out inside the ring, which meant that Taylor will now have to assume a butler's role to Miro - The Best Man - on the road to Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford’s wedding at AEW Beach Break.

Advertisement

If you ever see this coming for you, it’s already over pic.twitter.com/rK0tBVwKgJ — Miro (@ToBeMiro) January 14, 2021

Miro certainly looked like a beast on AEW Dynamite. Still, there might be a lot of silliness and shenanigans involved when The Best Man decides to unleash a set of humiliations on Chuck Taylor over the next few episodes.