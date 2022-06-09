AEW Dynamite (June 8, 2022) - 5 biggest news stories: Will Ospreay arrives with United Empire, Jon Moxley punches ticket to Forbidden Door

AEW Dynamite took place from the Cable Dahmer Area in Independence, Missouri, last night. It was the first time the company had produced a show at the venue.

Before the broadcast aired, it was announced that a Battle Royale would take place to determine who would face Jon Moxley to advance to the Interim AEW World Championship Match. Thunder Rosa was also booked to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Marina Shafir.

With that being said, let's take a look at the biggest news stories coming out of the show.

#5 Huge matches announced for Dynamite next week

Next week's Dynamite promises to be an episode not to miss. It has been announced that a three-way ladder match will take place for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, involving the champions Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus taking on The Young Bucks and The Hardys.

In addition to that jaw-dropping bout, a hair vs. hair match will take place between Chris Jericho and Ortiz.

#4 "Hangman" Adam Page and Adam Cole want a match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door

"Hangman" Adam Page has made his intentions known

After defeating NJPW's David Finlay, "Hangman" Adam Page made his intentions known. He grabbed a microphone and declared that he wants to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the Forbidden Door event. The current champion is Kazuchika Okada of NJPW, and he will defend the gold against Jay White at Dominion on June 12.

Adam Cole interrupted the former world champion by stating that considering he won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, he would also like to challenge for the title. It appears the two may collide to determine who will challenge for the gold at the AEW x NJPW show.

#3 All Elite Wrestling revealed a new championship

The first All-Atlantic Champion will be crowned at Forbidden Door

A new championship has been introduced in AEW, with the first champion set to be determined at Forbidden Door. It was revealed that the All-Atlantic Championship would join All Elite Wrestling to represent fans watching the promotion all around the world.

A tournament has been created to find out who will advance to the finals in Chicago, Illinois. A four-way match is has been scheduled to crown the inaugural champion at Forbidden Door. Pac was the first competitor to advance to the finals by defeating Buddy Matthews.

#2 Jon Moxley advances to the Interim AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley will challenge for the Interim AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door

AEW World Champion CM Punk announced last week that he was injured and unable to defend his title. It was later revealed that The Second City Saint would not have to relinquish his gold; instead, an interim champion would be crowned.

Kyle O'Reilly won a Battle Royale to advance to face Jon Moxley to determine who would challenge an unnamed opponent for the interim title at Forbidden Door. Moxley ultimately overcame O'Reilly to punch his ticket to the big event.

#1 Will Ospreay arrives in All Elite Wrestling with United Empire

Forbidden Door season is well and truly upon us. This was reaffirmed when NJPW's Will Ospreay made his first-ever All Elite Wrestling appearance with his stable United Empire.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion caused a distraction, allowing the Aussie Open and Aaron Henare to attack FTR and Trent Beretta in the ring. Judging from this particular segment, we will likely see a multi-man tag team match at Forbidden Door.

