AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Former WCW legend insulted, Sting to face his training partner, Possible mistake with CM Punk 

AEW Dynamite was a stepping stone to get to AEW Grand Slam, the upcoming super-show. That said, even by itself, this was a pretty fun episode!

There were certainly a lot more hits than misses on AEW Dynamite this week and overall, it was a good show. There were a few strange bits throughout the evening which shall be addressed in this article. Remember that a review is only a matter of opinion and you're welcome to share your thoughts in the comments.

Let's just state at the outset that nothing was BAD on this week's AEW Dynamite per se. There's always room for improvement though.

#3 Best: MJF's scathing AEW Dynamite promo

This reviewer is of the opinion that there are no heels in wrestling today who garner the same kind of heat as the villains of the past, be it Mr. McMahon or even Ric Flair. Meanwhile, there are so many other TV shows that have created enduring villains.

Villains that are many notches above what the pro wrestling business has been able to create, in the current era. Be it Homelander or Negan (when you first meet him), you want to see the good guy destroy these heels because they are truly despicable. MJF is perhaps the only heel in the wrestling business who's operating at that level.

Coming back to the point at hand, the promo that MJF cut on AEW Dynamite this week about Brian Pillman was awesome. It was delivered with conviction and derision and it elevated Pillman Jr., who's not been portrayed as anything more than a tag team wrestler until recently to the next level.

Everything about this segment on AEW Dynamite was awesome.

There's a great sub-story developing between MJF and Wardlow as well, which should play out at some point.

