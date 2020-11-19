AEW Dynamite - Best and worst - Big name turns heel and attacks Cody, Former WWE Superstar makes his first appearance

This week's AEW Dynamite was one of those episodes where it was genuinely tough to pick out the worsts. Dynamite was exceptionally solid from top to bottom.

No wrestling show is or has even been perfect, and the latest edition of AEW Dynamite also had a few flaws. The positives easily outshined the negatives, and as always, we do a rundown of all the bests and worsts from Dynamite.

The show had everything - a heel turn, a reunion, surprising cameo appearances, and some great in-ring action.

Buckle up, folks; this one will be good as we might have just witnessed one of the best Dynamite episodes of the year.

#1. Best - Will Hobbs turns heel and attacks Cody on AEW Dynamite

Now, that's what you call a surprise, Tony Khan!

Cody and Darby Allin teamed up to take on Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in the show's main event, and I felt that we'd see Jade Cargill or Shaquille O'Neil make their presence felt at the end of the show. The match would have surely ended up in the worsts' column had that happened, and thankfully, it didn't.

Instead, AEW pulled off a legitimate swerve by turning Will Hobbs heel.

AEW did the right thing by booking Brian Cage to pin Darby Allin, and the heels unleashed a typical post-match assault on the babyfaces.

Will Hobbs came out to be the equalizer but what happened next was a very well-executed turn. Hobbs picked up the FTW Championship and decked Cody in the face. The show ended with Hobbs being confirmed as the newest member of Team Taz.

Pro wrestling without the turns is stale, and both AEW and Will Hobbs needed a big moment like this to cap off a great episode. Team Taz now looks unstoppable with the arrival of Will Hobbs, and the next few weeks should be interesting to watch.

#2 Best - Top Flight prove they are the real deal

Daunte Martin (19) and Darius Martin (20) might very well be the 'young' Young Bucks. The talented high-flyers, as advertised, put on a breathtaking performance in the biggest match of their careers.

Top Flight had Young Bucks on the ropes in the early goings of the match as they kept up a frantic pace. The moves were innovative and extremely crisp for wrestlers who don't boast of the experience as their illustrious opponents.

Big respect to @TopFlight612 after that match 💪 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ejzagOXjhH — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 19, 2020

Young Bucks expectedly picked up the win in a quintessential all-action Young Bucks match. The match might have seemed over-choreographed in phases, but AEW's efforts in showcasing talented indie wrestlers need to be commended, and on this occasion, it was a successful decision.

I'm just waiting for The Acclaimed to get featured prominently on AEW Dynamite as Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been on a roll on AEW Dark.

Sportskeeda's Phil Lindsey caught up with Bowens for an interview with which the newly-signed AEW star and 'one of the best-kept secrets in pro wrestling' spoke on various topics.