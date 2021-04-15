AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Former WWE star possibly breaks up with partner, The biggest issue with All Elite Wrestling revealed

How did AEW Dynamite fare now that the Wednesday Night Wars have ended, you ask? The show was good, but somehow there was a more lax pace to the overall proceedings than there usually is.

It was certainly not a bad show. AEW Dynamite, despite its inherent silliness and goofiness, at times comes across as a product designed for adults as opposed to the fare on Monday nights. Even at its worst, they won't subject you to Braun Strowman's report card.

However, AEW Dynamite isn't without its share of faults, and we will list them out in this article. As always, the comments section is your space...so just vent, air your frustrations, shower AEW Dynamite with love, suggest your criticism, or just talk about what you liked this week.

Did you think that Tony Khan and the rest of the AEW Dynamite think tank can take it easy, now that they are unopposed?

#1 Best: Miro is portrayed as a beast on AEW Dynamite at last

"I'm moving on with, or without you." @ToBeMiro has some strong words for @TheKipSabian, as he looks to fulfill his destiny of putting #AEW gold around his waist.



Tune into #AEWDynamite Now on TNT - and every Wednesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/0522v3ElvY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021

Ever since he showed up on AEW Dynamite, we've been harping about how Miro should be booked as a beast, moved away from wedding segments, etc., and should just tear his opponent down. It seems like the company took the first step in that direction with the former Bulgarian Brute.

Why haven’t they booked him like that already? I don’t watch AEW regrettably but I figured when he signed that’s how he’d be booked 😬 — Budds (@BrandonUddstrom) April 15, 2021

It also seems like he's dropped Kip Sabian. It's possible that both men are being repackaged so that their storylines can be reset and they can make fresh new starts.

While Miro vs. Kip Sabian will not exactly set the world on fire, it may make sense for Miro to turn on his former AEW Dynamite accomplice to prove that he's not the same guy he used to be.

Miro vs. Darby Allin anyone?

