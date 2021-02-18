AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Big return, Three major botches live on air, New member joins popular faction?

Even though it may seem like we're ripping on AEW Dynamite in this review, don't let that distract you from the fact that this was a really entertaining show, from the opening moments to the closing ones. The matches were good, and certain segments, even though they made no sense, were still entertaining in their own unique way.

AEW Dynamite built towards Revolution, the upcoming pay-per-view from All Elite Wrestling this week, with a whole bunch of competitive matches and engrossing segments. Certain aspects of the show left much to be desired, but there was an organic tone to the whole thing, as opposed to the 'sterile' WWE vibe.

#1 Best: Riho returns to AEW Dynamite and has a scorcher of a match

Not only did Riho return to AEW Dynamite in a big way, scoring a big victory, but she only had the match of the night. Serena Deeb, the veteran, was the perfect dance partner for Riho, and there were several points during the contest where it seemed like it could have gone either way.

Jim Ross was on fire during the contest, telling the tale of the underdog, Riho, and it was great to see him back in his element once again. When Jim Ross is at the top of his game, there is nobody in the business that can touch him.

The women's division of AEW Dynamite has come such a long way since its earliest days. It genuinely feels like one of the highlights of the show these days.

The clash may have been the best women's match all year, across any wrestling promotion!