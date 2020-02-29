AEW Revolution 2020: Predicting the results of all the matches

Revolution will set the stage for the rest of the year for AEW.

All Elite Wrestling's first PPV of 2020, Revolution, takes place this Saturday. The first-ever AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho, faces perhaps his toughest test in the form of Jon Moxley. Throughout the build to the PPV, Moxley has taken everything that Le Champion and the Inner Circle have thrown at him. He and Jericho are the two biggest non-Elite stars in the company and a title change could be in store.

In other feuds, Dustin Rhodes finally gets Jake Hager into an official AEW ring whereas his brother, Cody, also gets his hands on his one-time friend and protege, MJF. The Elite also go into battle against each other with the AEW Tag Team titles on the line. Will Kenny Omega and Hangman Page keep the titles they won last month? Or will the Young Bucks finally win the titles that everyone thought they would already have captured?

Elsewhere, new AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose defends her title for the first time against a game Kris Statlander. Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin fight it out in order to represent the promotion as the future. The Dark Order's master plan is building to the eventual reveal of the Exalted One. Will his or her reveal come at the expense of SCU or will it happen after Revolution? And can Orange Cassidy bring it against a highly motivated and ferocious Pac? Here are predictions for AEW's Revolution PPV.

#8 SCU vs. the Dark Order

Is the Dark Order set for a huge weekend?

The Dark Order is 3-0 in 2020 while SCU is 3-2. The former Champs have consistently been targeted by Evil Uno and his minions, so much so that Christopher Daniels has been teased to be involved with the group.

It would be too easy if Daniels is revealed as the Exalted One. He's been a focal point of the whole Dark Order storyline so much so that it could be done to set us up for a swerve. Something will happen with the Dark Order regarding the storyline, but it might not be having the leader revealed. That would be a huge moment, but depending on who it is, the timing might not be right.

SCU had its run atop the division as the inaugural Champs. They've fought almost every team on the roster and are still faces. I think the Dark Order gains more by beating Scorpio Sky and Kazarian but Daniels could feasibly join the heels. It might not be as the leader though. He could easily interfere and turn his back on his friends.

Prediction: The Dark Order wins.

