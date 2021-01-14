AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Sting aids a current Champion, Shots fired at Vince McMahon?

Let's just admit that the second night of AEW Dynamite's special 'New Year Smash' wasn't nearly as good or as noteworthy as the first night was, especially with how The Good Brothers crashed the party.

That said, AEW Dynamite wasn't a bad show at all, because the wrestling was good and while it wasn't all 'whoa' moments, there was definitely more good than bad.

So, in a nutshell, we present the Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite, served hot and fresh. Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts, views, and comments in the section below, ladies, and gentlemen.

What did you think of Sting getting physically involved for the first time on AEW Dynamite?

#1 Best: Darby Allin and Brian Cage tear it up on AEW Dynamite for the prestigious TNT Championship

Last week's explosive match between Rey Fenix and Kenny Omega really set the bar for how good an AEW Dynamite main event can technically be. Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage had huge expectations to live up to, and they just went out there and had a tremendous match on AEW Dynamite.

Brian Cage’s strength is unreal. He tossed Darby and imploded that table. #AEWDynamite #NewYearsSmash — Tru Heel Heat Wrestling (@TruHeelHeat) January 14, 2021

One has to admit that Darby Allin is a glutton for punishment and Brian Cage too took some nasty bumps, putting on a showcase for the ages. And when the heels tried to influence the odds, the lights went out and Sting would appear, to get physically involved for the first time since he's arrived in AEW.

If this is the prelude to Sting finally stepping into the ring on AEW Dynamite, it is definitely a good thing.

And if he's teaming with Darby Allin for such an outing, Allin can definitely work the majority of the match, and then deliver the hot tag to Sting when the time's right.