AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Sting's first match revealed, Big mistake with Jon Moxley?

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite had its ups and also, had its downs in equal measure. It was certainly a better show than RAW was, earlier in the week, but that's a pretty low benchmark, considering that this week's episode did not deliver at all.

AEW Dynamite was the calm before the storm prior to the incoming tempest called Beach Break that is certain to engulf us all in pro wrestling action. It did set the stage nicely for the upcoming extravaganza, and so, job well done on that front.

Check out our best and worst in this list. Feel free to agree or disagree with our assessment in the comments.

The best thing about AEW Dynamite is how fast-paced the show is considering the show is over before you know it, on most weeks.

#1 Best: Has Sting's first match on AEW Dynamite been confirmed at last?

For weeks, the question on everybody's mind has been when Sting will officially step into an AEW ring as an active competitor. As intimidating as his presence is on AEW Dynamite every week, with the snow and everything, there comes a point where the novelty wears out.

It never gets old seeing @Sting on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Q2JV97NZto — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 21, 2021

It does seem like Sting and Darby Allin will team up, at a future date, for a street fight against Team Taz, and this is the perfect AEW Dynamite debut opportunity for Sting.

Because of the nature of the fight, much smoke and mirrors could be employed, to conceal the fact that Sting is no longer in his prime, at the advanced age of 61.

It also allows Sting to use his baseball match, which is certain to bring back a sense of nostalgia with older fans, who've grown up watching Sting decimate the nWo.