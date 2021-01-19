WWE RAW - Best and worst- 2 Possible new gimmicks, Goldberg and Drew McIntyre parodied 

Let's begin by saying that this week's episode of WWE RAW was not good at all, and it was a chore to sit through the three hours. SmackDown is so much more palatable and enjoyable every week, and it just seems like the superior brand right now.

It was very difficult to find 2 good things to talk about from the course of WWE RAW and even the high points were marred by confusing, befuddling booking decisions. The Best/Worst section of this article will shed further light on what we exactly mean.

If you disagree with our assessment, you have a greater sense of patience than we do, and we welcome you to write your thoughts and views in the comments below. What did you think of WWE RAW, and did it enhance or decrease your excitement for the Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view?

#1 Best: Could Lacey Evans adopt the 'Nature Girl' persona on WWE RAW going forward?

Yes, Charlotte Flair did adopt the Ric Flair lite persona early on in her career, but she's arguably the greatest performer in the history of the WWE women's division and has carved her own niche as 'The Queen'.

However, if Lacey Evans does decide to come out in Ric Flair's robes, adopting a persona where she claims to be better than everyone else, it would be a step up from the 'Sassy Southern Belle' gimmick that she has donned until this point.

Yes, one could even say that it'll be the evolution of her current WWE RAW character.

And because we have seen Randy Orton in his current persona so very often, maybe the masked look as a special attraction could be a nice temporary WWE RAW gimmick for the legend, for a short while.