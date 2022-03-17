AEW Dynamite (March 16, 2022) 5 biggest news stories - New AEW Women's World Champion crowned, Chris Jericho presents his new "sports entertainer" gimmick

AEW Dynamite emanated from San Antonio, Texas, this week for a St. Patrick's Day special to celebrate the Irish holiday.

As always, Tony Khan stacked the card, which included a Steel Cage Match for the AEW Women's World Championship. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defended her title against Thunder Rosa. Could the stars have aligned in Thunder's hometown to see her capture the gold? Let's find out.

Here are the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 The Hardys team up for the first time on AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy made a sensational return to the world of pro wrestling last week when he debuted for All Elite Wrestling. He returned, once again joining forces with his brother, Matt.

The Charismatic Enigma departed WWE in December 2021, and has now linked up with Tony Khan's promotion. He reunited with Matt this week on Dynamite to compete in their first televised tag team match together since 2019. The duo scored the victory in a highly-entertaining bout against Private Party.

#4 AEW Awards to return to YouTube next week

It was announced on Dynamite that the AEW Awards would return and take place next Wednesday. The showcase will take place at 7PM EST live on YouTube, one hour before Dynamite airs on TBS.

The winners for categories such as Wrestler of the Year, Best Moment on the Mic, Biggest Surprise and Best Twitter Follow will all be revealed.

#3 The Young Bucks tease Bret "The Hitman" Hart joining All Elite Wrestling

FTR fired Tully Blanchard last week and have now set their sights on potentially bringing a brand new manager on board. The Young Bucks seemingly teased that the person in question would be none other than Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

Matt Jackson stated in a backstage segment with FTR that, "No matter what you do, even if you hire the Best There Is, the best manager in the world, it’s not going to matter."

#2 Chris Jericho presents his new "sports entertainer" gimmick

During the Chris Jericho Appreciation Society Commencement on AEW Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion uncanned his new gimmick with a twist that surprised the All Elite faithful.

Jericho expressed that he is not a pro-wrestler, but a sports entertainer, alluding to WWE, who primarily dub themselves Sports Entertainment. The heel gimmick immediately got the desired reaction as AEW fans expressed their displeasure.

#1 Thunder Rosa wins the AEW Women's Championship in her hometown

Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., took each other to the limit in the Steel Cage match for the AEW Women's World Championship.

After a barbaric war, the hometown hero picked up the victory, much to the jubilation of fans watching around the world. Thunder Rosa finally did it, and nobody deserved it more than her. Congratulations, champ!

What was your favorite moment from AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

