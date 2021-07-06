AEW Dynamite Preview (July 7, 2021): Chris Jericho and MJF meet face to face, Will Hangman Page finally confront Kenny Omega?

Welcome to this week's preview of AEW Dynamite. The company has finally bid adieu to the Daily's Place era. This week's show will emanate from the James L. Knight Center in Miami and will feature a special Road Rager edition of Dynamite.

Last week, the company produced a breathtaking main event match between MJF and Sammy Guevara. The former eventually won the battle, thanks to timely interference from Shawn Spears and Wardlow. The show brought in 883,000 viewers, a number they haven't seen in over a month.

AEW President Tony Khan will be looking to deliver another exciting edition this time around. Ahead of the show, several high-stakes matches and a crucial segment have already been lined up.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 Chris Jericho and MJF will be in the same ring on AEW Dynamite to decide the stipulation of their match

All eyes will be on Chris Jericho and MJF this week as they will be in the same ring to decide the fate of their future match. As announced last week, the leader of the Pinnacle, MJF, will lay down a few stipulations to which Chris Jericho needs to accept to get a match with him.

Both men have been embroiled in a heated feud for months now. It seems like we're heading towards the rubber match of this storyline.

It all kickstarted with MJF joining hands with the Inner Circle, then forming his own faction later on. The feud has possibly created the biggest heel faction in wrestling right now, the Pinnacle, and the credit also goes to Chris Jericho and his group.



But we'll talk some other day about the pros and cons of this long storyline. For now, the feud which was earlier involving tag matches has now come down to the battle of two leaders of their respective groups.

This is arguably the most eye-catching storyline AEW has produced so far. It's about supremacy and proving who holds the most stable faction in the company.

Meanwhile, it is unknown what stipulations the Salt Of The Earth might have planned for the Demo God this Wednesday. But one thing is for sure it will be a treat for fans to watch these men possibly engaging in a war of words on AEW Dynamite.

