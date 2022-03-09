AEW Dynamite Preview: Title vs. streak match, former UFC star set to sign, former 6-time WWE World Champion finally turned heel? (March 9, 2022) 

AEW Dynamite's Fallout From Revolution episode will air live tonight from Estero, Florida via TBS. After Sunday's blockbuster pay-per-view, there are a handful of unanswered questions and new directions.

Rumors of Jeff Hardy's debut will be put to rest tonight as fans might finally see the Charismatic Enigma become All Elite. The TNT Championship is up for grabs yet again, as Sammy Guevara puts his title on the line against a popular star's win streak.

This, and more, will be in store for fans tonight. Let's dive straight into the AEW Dynamite Preview.

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is set to sign with AEW

VanZant was seemingly in the beginning stages of a feud with Brandi Rhodes before her departure.

Paige VanZant had a moderately successful career in the UFC before transitioning over into bare-knuckle fighting. The fighter has been a part of American Top Team since 2020. When Dan Lambert made an appearance in AEW, she was one of the fighters beside him.

Since then, VanZant has made a handful of appearances in All Elite Wrestling, and even teased a feud with Brandi Rhodes. In a Twitter post four days ago, Tony Khan announced that Paige would now be signing with All Elite Wrestling. Tonight will likely be the official preceding followed by a possible feud to kickstart the fighter's run.

Chris Jericho set to address Eddie Kingston following his loss at AEW Revolution

Eddie Kingston picked up a shocking win against Chris Jericho at Revolution this past Sunday. "The Mad King" himself seemed shocked that he managed to make "The Influencer" tap out.

While Jericho promised he would shake Kingston's hand in the event of a defeat, the 6x WWE Champion walked out, effectively insulting "The King."

Jericho will address Kingston tonight, likely revealing why he opted out of a handshake. Very few wrestlers break their word, and as such this could be the return of the villainous Chris Jericho we all know and love to hate.

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator: “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW rarely has #1 Contender matches, making this a rare face-off.

"Legit" Leyla Hirsh defeated Kris Statlander during their match in the AEW Revolution Buy-In. The Russian-born wrestler's win effectively tied her ranking with Thunder Rosa, resulting in both stars battling for the #1 spot.

The winner of this matchup will face reigning Women's Champion, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. at St. Patrick’s Day Slam. Rosa will likely pick up the win as the St Patty episode of Dynamite will take place in San Antonio, Texas, which the Mexican star calls home.

Scorpio Sky takes on TNT Champion Sammy Guevara for the Championship

Scorpio Sky has held an impressive 12 match singles win streak since initially losing to Darby Allin on the March 10, 2021 episode of Dynamite. Sky also began his heel run when he attacked Allin in frustration after their match.

Since then, Scorpio has aligned himself with American Top Team and formed the Men of the Year tag team alongside Ethan Page. The two have spent more time talking about what they deserve than taking action - something the 38-year-old star will now look to amend.

However, Sammy Guevara has proven himself to be a fighting champion. The Spanish God won't go down without a fight and will push Sky to his limits. Guevara has successfully defended his championship four times since defeating Cody Rhodes. This battle doesn't have a clear victor and fans will simply have to catch the action tonight to find out who emerges victorious.

