AEW Dynamite Preview (July 14, 2021): Two former WWE superstars collide, Who will emerge victorious in a first-ever coffin match?

Welcome to this week's preview of AEW Dynamite. The company's tour continues this Wednesday with Night 1 of the Fyter Fest. The show will emanate from HEB center Cedar Park in Texas.

Last week, the company produced an exhilarating Road Rager edition of Dynamite in Miami. Malakai Black's stunning debut made the night even more special. The success of the previous episode has raised the bar for the show, and Tony Khan will be looking to deliver on the hype this week as well.

Ahead of the show, multiple title matches and a stipulation-based match have already been announced.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5. Matt Hardy and Christian Cage faces for the first time in AEW

Battle of two former WWE superstars!

Finally, Christian Cage and Matt Hardy will battle against each other in what could be the main event of the Fyter Fest episode this week.

Their rivalry has been twenty-three years in the making. In AEW, it all kickstarted at this year's Double or Nothing event. Christian Cage and Matt Hardy were among the remaining three participants in Casino Battle Royale when Cage surprisingly eliminated Matt Hardy from the match.

Matt Hardy has since claimed he had an agreement with Christian Cage, where both men should have formed a temporary alliance at the battle royale. Upon feeling betrayed, Hardy made a repetitive assault on Christian Cage for weeks.

Christian Cage is nothing more than a Big Money Matt mimicker. pic.twitter.com/rUGWO7QkDE — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 8, 2021

Hardy made things personal by offering Captain Charisma a vast sum of money and asking him to retire from professional wrestling.

With both men having already fought numerous times against each other while working in WWE, their first encounter in AEW certainly has a different vibe.

Their upcoming match will be nothing short of a classic, and it will be a nostalgic feeling for fans who have watched them wrestle with each other before.

You will pay dearly for disrespecting me, @Christian4Peeps. pic.twitter.com/J4d052qYnV — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 3, 2021

Hardy's allies, Private Party, will be lurking around ringside to manipulate the outcome. Fans can also expect Jungle Boy to show up since he somehow got involved in a feud with the Hardy Family Office recently.

Regardless of the outcome, Christian Cage and Matt Hardy will deliver on the hype.

