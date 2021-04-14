AEW Dynamite Preview: AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line; Falls Count Anywhere TNT Championship Match; Mike Tyson as special enforcer

All Elite Wrestling has another stacked edition of AEW Dynamite set for tonight. The show features rivalries coming to a head and titles on the line in their first week unopposed with WWE NXT moving to Tuesdays.

The Young Bucks will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against PAC and Rey Fenix of the Death Triangle. The battle between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle heats up as Chris Jericho with Sammy Guevara faces Dax Harwood with Cash Wheeler with Mike Tyson as the special ringside enforcer. Darby Allin has another TNT Championship Match, this time facing Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

The Young Bucks vs. PAC and Rey Fenix for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on AEW Dynamite

“Omg, these are the Bucks I remember! They’re so arrogant! They really are the best in the world because they walk & talk differently now! Lol!” *jerk off motion* pic.twitter.com/zeEqsGk6C4 — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) April 13, 2021

This week's AEW Dynamite will be headlined by a tantalizing encounter for the AEW World Tag Team Championships with The Young Bucks defending against PAC and Rey Fenix of The Death Triangle. This comes off the heels of the shocking heel turn of Matt and Nick Jackson last week where they superkicked Jon Moxley and aligned themselves with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega once again.

PAC and Rey Fenix earned this opportunity by winning the Casino Tag Team Royale at AEW Revolution. The Death Triangle are very familiar with The Elite after the excellent series of matches between The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers, as well as Omega's singles clashes with all three members. This has all the makings of anall-timee classic.

Chris Jericho w/Sammy Guevara vs. Dax Harwood w/Cash Wheeler (Mike Tyson as Special Ringside Enforcer)

The war between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will come to a head on May 5th when the two stables will meet in a Blood and Guts Match. However, on this week's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho will go one-on-one with Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as Special Ringside Enforcer. Sammy Guevara and Cash Wheeler will be in their respective stablemate's corners, as well.

This will be a first time singles contest on AEW Dynamite. With the animosity heating up between the two warring factions, it will be very interesting to see how things transpire in this match and if anyone else from the two groups gets involved.

Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the AEW TNT Championship

This Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite, the #TNTTitle is on the line as The Head of The HFO @MATTHARDYBRAND challenges TNT Champ @DarbyAllin in a Falls Count Anywhere fight! Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/pTuB3X9rXe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2021

Over the past few weeks on AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy and his Hardy Family Office stable have focused on AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin. Now on this week's episode, the two men will finally meet in singles competition in a Falls Count Anywhere Match with the TNT Championship on the line.

This should be an intense battle with Darby Allin's history with crazy brawl stipulations, as well as Matt Hardy's past in Tables, Ladders and Chairs Matches. With no disqualification and falls counting anywhere, Darby and Matt will be trying to create a memorable contest that entertains the fans at Daily's Place and at home watching.

Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet in a grudge match on AEW Dynamite

"You better be That B*$@% that gets the job done." @Thee_Red_Velvet sends a strong message to @Jade_Cargill and they will collide on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday, April 14 at 8p, on @tntdrama



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/eEmiJM7IfK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2021

Jade Cargill made quite the impression in her in-ring debut alongside Shaq, getting a victory over Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on the March 3rd edition of AEW Dynamite. Cargill has continued her feud with Red Velvet since then with confrontations and beatdowns in the backstage area. On this week's episode, the two ladies finally meet one-on-one.

This will be a very important match for the two upstarts. Without the star power and experience of Shaq and Cody Rhodes, who will come out victorious between the powerful Jade Cargill and the resilent Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite?

Kris Statlander makes her in-ring return on AEW Dynamite

Wednesday on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama the #GalaxysFavoriteAlien @callmekrisstat (accompanied by Best Friends) returns to the ring after nearly 1 year, but it’s a tough task as @AEW GM TonyKhan has matched her vs. one of the top independent stars @AmberNova73! pic.twitter.com/QfAJmvOjOV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2021

Kris Statlander will make her in-ring return against Amber Nova on AEW Dynamite tonight. Statlander returned from injury two weeks ago during the Best Friends vs. Miro and Kip Sabian Arcade Anarchy match to help Orange Cassidy and Chuckie T get the win. Will the Alien be able to regain her momentum prior to her injury that put her on the shelf for nearly a year?

Anthony Ogogo makes his in-ring debut

Former Olympic Medalist Anthony Ogogo will make his long awaited in-ring debut on this week's AEW Dynamite. Ogogo is a trainee of the Nightmare Factory and a member of the new stable headed by QT Marshall. He took part in the beatdown on the Nightmare Family two weeks ago with a punch to the ribs of Cody Rhodes. What will he have in store during his in-ring debut?