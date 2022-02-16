AEW Dynamite preview: CM Punk chooses unique stipulation to face MJF; former WWE Champion returns to action; top star turns heel? (February 16, 2022)

Cody and Brandi Rhodes' sudden departure from AEW has been the biggest news story heading into the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Although the company lost arguably its most prominent member weeks before the Revolution pay-per-view, its latest acquisition, Keith Lee, appears to have changed the landscape of the men's division.

Tony Khan will look to carry on the momentum on Wednesday night when the flagship show airs from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Several high-stakes matches have been lined up ahead of the episode, which promises to enthral the audience for two hours. Now, without further ado, let's dive straight into the Dynamite preview.

CM Punk will pick the time, place, and rules for his rematch against MJF

CM Punk finally earned his rematch against MJF after forming a dream alliance with Jon Moxley to defeat The FTR on Dynamite last week. The Straight Edge Superstar will now pick the time, place, and rules for his highly-anticipated rematch against Friedman.

With Revolution right around the corner, it's almost a forgone conclusion that the two foes will collide in a marquee bout in March. Additionally, to avoid further potential intervention from any Pinnacle members, Punk might choose either an "I Quit Match" or "Steel Cage Match" stipulation to settle his beef with The Salt of the Earth.

Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty on AEW Dynamite

In an attempt to convince Jon Moxley to ally with him, Bryan Danielson threw shade at multiple fellow AEW stars. In doing so, he has made some enemies in Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty.

After their brief confrontation on Rampage last week, Danielson agreed to face Moriarty in a singles match on Dynamite this week. Although the bout seems easily predictable, it's likely to revolve around The American Dragon proving to everyone that he's a better man to take Lee under his wings than Sydal.

Santana & Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager on AEW Dynamite

A tag team match pitting Chris Jericho and Jake Hager against Santana and Ortiz will also go down on Wednesday night.

The Inner Circle meeting didn't end well last week, as the group imploded after Sammy Guevara decided to leave the faction again.

There's no doubt that The Inner Circle is on the verge of officially breaking up, and a tag team match is a stepping stone towards serving its purpose. Interestingly enough, several questions have been left hanging since Jericho summoned his stablemates last week.

Will The Demo God turn heel knowing that the Proud and Powerful are firm on leaving his group anyway? Or will Eddie Kingston make his return to unfold a new chapter in this storyline? Wrestling enthusiasts will have to wait until tonight to find out the answers.

