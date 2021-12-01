AEW Dynamite preview: Ex-WWE star turns heel in front of hometown, CM Punk's winning streak ends through interference? (December 1, 2021)

AEW has been making a lot of headlines lately, mostly since last week's episode when CM Punk and MJF name-dropped not one but 4 WWE Superstars in arguably the best promo battle of 2021.

The aftermath of the segment prompted WWE to try to deliver something similar, as we all witnessed between Edge and The Miz on this week's RAW episode. It didn't turn out to be as intriguing as what MJF and Punk produced the other night.

Now, that leads us to a question mark surrounding whether AEW will continue to fire shots at WWE stars? The company has lined up some must-see matchups tonight. With that said, let's dive into what the company has in store for us in the upcoming episode.

#5 Cody Rhodes to finally turn heel after losing to Andrade El Idolo on AEW Dynamite?

Cody Rhodes will have an uphill task this week when he squares off against Andrade El Idolo in front of his hometown of Atlanta. The bout will have a street fight stipulation, which has sent fans into a frenzy.

The Mexican star has had Rhodes' number lately. Not only did he defeat The American Nightmare in their first-ever encounter, he also dismantled Cody Rhodes with a post-match attack. Given Andrade's current momentum and alliances with Malakai Black and the FTR, he can trick Rhodes again.

It will be a compelling booking decision if the company chooses this direction. Last week, fans heavily booed Rhodes and even showed disrespect to him by throwing back his weight belt. But it will be interesting to see if he will be receiving the same reaction in front of his hometown crowd.

Though Cody Rhodes turning heel on his home turf is a long shot, it would grab major eyeballs on him moving forward.

