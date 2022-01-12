AEW Dynamite preview: Hangman Page's next challenger revealed; CM Punk's undefeated streak to end tonight? (January 12, 2022)

AEW Dynamite's debut on the TBS network was viewed as a success. The flagship show garnered over a million views thanks to several high-profile matches.

The company will now shift its focus to this week's Dynamite, which will emanate from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tony Khan has lined up a few buzzworthy bouts that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

With the Revolution pay-per-view less than two months away, the buildup to some money feuds will likely get kickstarted.

Let's dive into what the company could have in store for us tonight.

#5 Hangman Page's next challenger could get revealed on AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page had his first successful title defense after defeating Bryan Danielson in a gruesome encounter on AEW Dynamite last week. The American Dragon can no longer demand a rematch now.

The company will most likely determine Page's next challenger via its official ranking system. As of this writing, Adam Cole has claimed the top spot, suggesting that the former NXT Champion could be next in line.

Since Cole is a heel persona, he can act as a formidable challenger to Page. The two men have a rich history dating back to their days on the independent circuit.

Page and Cole could renew their feud, starting with an intense confrontation on AEW Dynamite tonight. Plus, fans have been eagerly waiting to see The Panama City Playboy engage in blockbuster rivalries, and this could be one of them.

With The Young Bucks also teasing their return, it will be interesting to see what role they will play against The Anxious Millennial Cowboy, who was once a part of their group.

