5 Bold predictions for AEW Dynamite this week: Jon Moxley returns to confront ex-WWE star; Sting lays out a challenge; top star appears after 3 months

AEW must be riding high on its momentum after successfully making its TBS debut last week. With that said, expectations will be much higher this Wednesday when Dynamite emanates from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

While this week's match card isn't as pay-per-view worthy as last week's, there will be a few beef-settling matches that will be enough to engage the audience for 2 hours.

Plus, one shouldn't forget that Tony Khan recently teased a 'dream' signing coming over to All Elite Wrestling.

Who knows what card the head honcho is holding at the moment? Hence, expect the unexpected. Let's get straight down to bold predictions for Dynamite this week.

#5 Jon Moxley returns to confront Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana Jon Moxley might return at the TBS Debut of AEW. Jon Moxley might return at the TBS Debut of AEW. https://t.co/DKPddAXB2F

Wrestling fans have been eagerly waiting for Jon Moxley's AEW return since the GCW promotion made Mox's match against Homicide official at Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23.

Cassidy Haynes of bodyslam.net even reported that the former WWE Superstar would return to the flagship show at the TBS premiere. Sadly, it just ended up being sheer hearsay.

But Dave Meltzer has also noted that there's no way Moxley's first appearance won't be on AEW television. This suggests that the Death Rider's comeback is imminent at this point.

Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson could be in dire need of a new opponent now that he can no longer challenge Hangman Page for the coveted prize. It's worth recalling that Mox could have faced Bryan in the tournament finals at Full Gear had he not taken a hiatus back in November last year.

Imagine Bryan coming out this week giving excuses for his world title loss. He could even deny leaving the ring until Tony Khan gives him another title opportunity.

Suddenly out of nowhere, Mox can make his return to destroy The American Dragon. A feud between two former WWE Superstars, this time in an AEW setting, could be magnificent.

