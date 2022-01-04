Andrade El Idolo teases the AEW debut of WWE Hall of Famer

Andrade El Idolo recently made an appearance during Darby Allin's AEW New Year's Bash match and stared down the daredevil. Darby is known to have Sting as a backup, and Andrade teased calling in a legend of his own.

Andrade is currently engaged to Charlotte Flair, who is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. According to Andrade, he has "many friends in the business, but just one father in law".

Andrade could very likely be teasing some sort of appearance of Ric Flair in AEW. While nothing has been confirmed at this stage, Flair could definitely make an appearance. This is more likely as The Nature Boy he is no longer under contract with WWE.

Flair has been taking quite a few shots at wrestlers in the business lately, most notably against Chris Jericho. While Flair is no stranger to controversy, the legend could still have a few tricks up his sleeve.

If Ric Flair were to sign with AEW, that would mean that 3 out of 4 of the original Four Horsemen stable would be active within AEW.

Could Andrade eventually bring Charlotte Flair to AEW?

Charlotte Flair is currently the SmackDown Women's Champion. While she still holds the title, a jump to AEW is unlikely.

However, Flair has apparently been burning bridges at WWE and even seemingly lost her friendship with longtime friend Becky Lynch. Charlotte might not be as controversial as her father, but the chip on her shoulder might not translate well into AEW.

Also Read Article Continues below

Charlotte has stated that she's in no hurry to retire, and at 35 could still be wrestling for another decade. Her relationship with Andrade would be one of the biggest factors if she did make the switch. Until then, Andrade still has to win over fans in AEW. His last match was against Cody Rhodes, with "The Idol" recently moving on to a new target: Darby Allin.

Hear legendary pro wrestler Dutch Mantell's take on the Swole - Tony Khan situation right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Ric Flair in AEW? Yes No 4 votes so far