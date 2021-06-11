AEW Dynamite Preview (June 11th, 2021): The Pinnacle returns for the first time since Stadium Stampede loss, What will be Cody Rhodes' special announcement?

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite Preview. For the past few weeks, the company has delivered big surprises in the form of debuts.

Last week's Dynamite episode was underwhelming, to say the least. However, fans can expect a much better edition this time around.

The company has already announced multiple matches and a special announcement from Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes.

Let's get into what to expect in this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 How will the Pinnacle respond to the Inner Circle's proposed challenge on AEW Dynamite?

Last week #InnerCircle declared it would be a #SummerOfViolence & their war with #ThePinnacle wasn't over! Friday Night on #AEWDynamite, we will hear from @The_MJF and #ThePinnacle for the first time since #stadiumstampede

Just when we thought the feud between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle is over, it has only become more personal.

Fresh off their Stadium Stampede victory, the Inner Circle celebrated in the ring last week. Instead of elaborating on their plans, Chris Jericho declared that their feud with the Pinnacle is far from over.

Much to everyone's surprise, there won't be another traditional tag team match. Except for Sammy Guevara, every member of the Inner Circle issued a separate challenge to the members of the Pinnacle to settle their beef.

Chris Jericho made his intentions clear that he wants to defeat MJF. Similarly, Jake Hager challenged Wardlow to an MMA fight. Santana and Ortiz want to avenge their FTR's assault.

In the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, the Pinnacle will speak for the first time since their loss at Double or Nothing.

MJF and his stablemate will most likely accept the proposed challenge from the Inner Circle.

Meanwhile, it is already clear that the focus of this storyline will now be on MJF and Chris Jericho.

It makes sense to have both leaders collide in a singles match, considering how the feud has become extremely personal in recent months. Moreover, the feud will elevate MJF as the top heel in AEW.

Given this will be the Pinnacle's first night back since May 30th, we don't expect the Inner Circle to show up and have any sort of confrontation or brawl. However, expect the unexpected.

It will be interesting to see how AEW will keep this storyline relevant, as it has been stretched far too long.

Adding another stipulation will be in the company's best interest moving forward.

