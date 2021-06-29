AEW Dynamite Preview (June 30, 2021): Huge first-time-ever match set to take place, Will Miro retain his TNT Championship?

Welcome to this week's preview of AEW Dynamite. The show will finally return to its original Wednesday night slot from this week onwards. It will be a huge sigh of relief for the company as they can now expect good viewership for their flagship show.

Last week, the company produced one of the most exciting episodes in recent memory. On top of that, Kenny Omega and Jungle Boy tore the house down during the main event.

Tony Khan will be looking to produce an equally watchable episode for fans this week. Ahead of the show, several exciting matches have been lined up, including the first-time-ever main event.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 Sammy Guevara collides with MJF for the first time on AEW Dynamite

If last week's main event forced fans to pop out of their seats, then this week's headliner won't be any different.

Sammy Guevara will lock horns with MJF for the very first time in AEW. Both men have only faced each other in tag team matches before as part of the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle feud.

Given the time they had, MJF and Sammy Guevara did a pretty good job building up the feud. They first engaged in a Twitter beef which saw both men sharing each other's amusing pictures.

Things even escalated a few days ago when AEW star Sammy Guevara called MJF a 'con man' while stating that he hasn't earned anything in his entire wrestling career.

Y'all we are STOKED for this matchup this Wednesday night 😤#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/dPMCW1pSLK — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 27, 2021

This past week, the Spanish God failed to get his hands on MJF as he was able to retreat from the ring. Both men gave each other a staredown to close the segment.

It is clear that both men despise each other and will be coming with all guns blazing to put each other down. But the question remains, who will have the last laugh in the end?

If AEW is heading towards a future Chris Jericho vs. MJF match, then the outcome is pretty much predictable. Having Sammy Guevara lose will likely upset many wrestling fans. But based on the storyline perception, it makes sense to have MJF go over this week.

This will prompt the Demo god to seek revenge from MJF. Their storyline will mark the end of their month-long heated rivalry.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun