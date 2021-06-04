AEW Dynamite Preview (June 4th, 2021): Mark Henry set to address fans, an old WWE rivalry to be renewed?

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite Preview. With Double or Nothing 2021 finally in the books, the company will now look forward to their next big Pay-Per-view, All Out, which will take place in three months time.

Just like last week, this week's AEW Dynamite will also air on Friday night. The upcoming edition will provide fallout from the Double or Nothing event.

Several exciting matches and two big segments have already been announced ahead of this week's show. It will be a must-see edition for fans, as a former WWE superstar will make his first appearance on the show.

Let's get into what to expect in this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 Mark Henry will speak for the first time on AEW Dynamite

While there were some exciting moments at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Mark Henry's arrival in Tony Khan's promotion really grabbed the headline.

This past Sunday, Tony Schiavone surprised everyone by announcing that 'The World's Strongest Man will be the newest member of the AEW family. The former WWE superstar will be working as a broadcaster for the promotion's new show Rampage, which is set to premiere on August 13.

At the Double or Nothing event, Mark Henry appeared on the entrance ramp to wave to the audience. However, the former WWE superstar didn't say anything.

Watched this over a few times still surprised but excited to hear @TheMarkHenry on #aewrampage... But listen in to @BustedOpenRadio on Tuesday when he's on live 👊🤘💪 https://t.co/52twHkfJmW — Rodney Garza (@garza_rodney) May 31, 2021

This week on AEW Dynamite, fans will hear from Mark Henry for the first time in the promotion. The WWE Hall Of Famer could elaborate on his plans with AEW.

Maybe he could open up about a potential in-ring return somewhere down the line. In the past, Mark Henry has clearly stated that he would like to get back in the ring one last time.

It remains to be seen what the company has planned in store for the Hall of Famer. Usually, segments like this don't go smoothly. There's a slight chance that some might end up confronting the AEW star this week.

