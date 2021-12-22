AEW Dynamite preview: Ex-WWE star in a squash match, Adam Cole's 'Christmas present', Sting and CM Punk's winning streak comes to an end? 

After an eventful AEW Winter is Coming edition last week, wrestling fans have high hopes from the company over the Christmas Eve weekend. Welcome to the preview of tonight's Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite.

The show will emanate from the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. In addition to last week's fallout, Tony Khan has lined up an exciting match card for Wednesday night.

It's been a while since Dynamite has cracked over a million viewership. The 'needle' should finally be moved now, given that stars like Sting, Adam Cole, and CM Punk are scheduled to compete in high-profile bouts this week.

That said, let's dive straight into what to expect from tonight's episode.

#5 Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black will return to singles action tonight as he faces Griff Garrison in a first-time-ever match. The former NXT Champion terrorized Julia Hart by spitting black mist into her eyes a few weeks ago.

Since then, Garrison has been riding high on revenge and will be coming up with all the guns blazing to take the 36-year star down. But it will be an uphill task for him as Black has only been pinned once in singles competition before.

He will surely be the favorite heading into his match on Wednesday night. While the chances are high that it may merely turn out to be a squash bout, it will be intriguing to see whether or not Griff Garrison pushes Malakai Black to his limit.

#4 Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose on AEW Dynamite (Semi-final of TBS tournament)

Beyoncé Bloodlust @NylaRoseBeast 'Twas a few nights before Christmas

And all in the ring,

The creatures came to witness an incredible thing!



A big orange turd,

try to best Nyla?

My my, how absurd!!!



The children would scream as they witness live murder

The children would scream as they witness live murder

Nyla would bend her in half like bender does girders

In what will be a do-or-die contest, Nyla Rose and Ruby Soho will collide to punch a ticket to the finals of the TBS women's title tournament. Given the size of both female stars, The Native Beast is likely to have the advantage to win this match.

Moreover, Rose has tons of experience in these high-stakes bouts. Meanwhile, Soho has momentum on its side after coming off an impressive victory over Kris Statlander a few weeks ago. With fans most likely rooting for the former WWE Superstar, Soho will look to come hard at Rose.

Regardless of whoever wins, fans will be in for a treat to witness a hard-hitting battle between the two.

