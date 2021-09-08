AEW Dynamite Preview: Minoru Suzuki vs Jon Moxley, Rubo Soho to appear, Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan to be on the show?

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will see the fallout from Sunday's pay-per-view. All Out will go down as one of the best events in the promotion's history, and the momentum is set to be carried into tonight's show.

We have a stacked program, including some Superstars wrestling their first match in the AEW and Malakai Black gearing up to face a wrestling legend. The latest signees could also make an appearance on AEW Dynamite.

Malakai Black to face Dustin Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

Did @dustinrhodes fall into the trap of @tommyend or does the veteran have a trick up his sleeve tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite?

On last week's episode of Rampage, we saw Malakai Black destroy Nightmare Family member Lee Johnson. After the match, we saw Dustin Rhodes come down to the ring, which led to Black backing off. The two will now face each other on AEW Dynamite tonight.

We saw a pre-recorded promo from Malakai Black at All Out, warning Dustin Rhodes ahead of tonight's match. The former WWE Star has been on a roll since signing with AEW and will be the overwhelming favorite heading into Dynamite.

Ruby Soho set to make her first AEW Dynamite appearance

Ruby Soho made her debut at All Out, coming out as #21 during the Casino Women's Battle Royal. Soho eliminated Thunder Rosa at the end of the match to win it and now has a title shot against AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, who successfully retained it at All Out against Kris Statlander.

Soho will make her first AEW Dynamite appearance on tonight's show and is set to face Jamie Hayter.

Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole are also expected to be on the show

Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.



I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in pic.twitter.com/0NRDXcDugr — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) September 6, 2021

The shocking end to All Out saw both Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson making their debuts. Both men could be on AEW Dynamite tonight, with Cole a part of The Elite while Bryan Danielson possibly leading the resistance against them.

Jon Moxley is set to face New Japan Pro Wrestling's Minoru Suzuki

Tonight's AEW Dynamite takes place from Jon Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Moxley has a huge match tonight as he takes on NJPW's Minoru Suzuki. Suzuki came out at the pay-per-view, following Moxley's win over Satoshi Kojima, and obliterated him with the Gotch-style piledriver.

Moxley and Suzuki have already faced each other in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and tonight's match should be another stellar showdown between these two.

