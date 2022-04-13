AEW Dynamite Preview: Samoa Joe faces 33-year wrestling legend, CM Punk in a first-time-ever match, ex-WWE star turns heel? (13 April 2022)

AEW Dynamite makes its way to the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana, this Wednesday. For the first time in months, most of the card has been revealed and seems explosive.

Samoa Joe steps up to a legendary opponent in a title match. Both competitors are known for their ferocity and will come clashing against each other for high stakes. CM Punk steps back into the squared circle to take on one of AEW's darkest stars.

Continue reading as we dive right into this week's AEW Dynamite Preview.

Tag Team Action: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland take on Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs

Keith Lee putting Powerhouse Hobbs through a drywall

Team Taz and Keith Lee have come to blows over the course of the past few weeks. With each show, the wrestlers have grown more violent, as Starks and Hobbs resorted to a backstage attack last week.

Since AEW Dynamite is in Ricky Stark's hometown, Team Taz could have the home team advantage. However, Lee and his new partner Swerve Strickland are not pushovers and stand a perfect chance of picking up the win.

Grudge Match: Eddie Kingston and Proud 'N Powerful take on The Jericho Appreciation Society

During last month's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho shockingly betrayed The Inner Circle alongside Eddie Kingston. The Influencer then went on to form The Jericho Appreciation Society, calling himself a "Sports Entertainer" at the same time.

Last week, the JAS got a taste of their own medicine when a returning Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz laid the beatdown on the stable. Tonight, the two teams come clashing in a face-off that will likely be barbaric.

Both teams stand a real chance of winning, and the match is a show-stealing contender for sure.

Marina Shafir debuts on AEW Dynamite to face Skye Blue

The MMA star comes into conflict with an AEW fan favorite

The Problem Marina Shafir finally makes her way to AEW Dynamite as the star takes on the upstart Skye Blue. Shafir made a few brief appearances on WWE NXT and even trained in the same gym as Ronda Rousey.

Shafir's MMA background will likely see her make quick work of Skye. Fans are likely hoping to see Jade Cargill confront the star. Shafir has alluded to being the next contender for the TBS Championship.

MJF faces Captain Shawn Dean as The Salt of the Earth attempts to settle the score

Friedman challenging The Captain during AEW Dynamite last week.

Captain Shawn Dean has been a thorn in MJF's side ever since CM Punk caused the star to pick up a win against Friedman. Last week, Dean again picked up another upset victory against Shawn Spears.

Friedman aims to make Dean personally pay for his actions, as the star finally sets out to get his hands dirty. However, with Wardlow on the prowl, MJF will have to do everything to win, as a simple slip-up could make him 0-2 against Shawn Dean.

ROH World TV Championship Match: Minoru Suzuki (C) vs. Samoa Joe

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

Samoa Joe, known for his pseudo-MMA style, will face off against the King of Catch Wrestling, Minoru Suzuki. Both wrestlers are known for their unforgiving offense and brutality.

The stakes are high, and with Minoru's recently-captured title on the line against Joe's credibility as a dominating star, it could go either way. Fans won't want to miss this epic clash between the two titans of wrestling.

CM Punk steps into the ring against Penta Oscuro

Punk is untested against the Lucha libre style of Oscuro in AEW.

CM Punk is slowly climbing his way up the AEW rankings, and tonight will face one of AEW's most menacing stars. Penta Oscuro has fully embraced his dark alter-ego and seems to spare little time to show off.

So far, Punk has gone against stars who prioritize the bread and butter style of wrestling. Penta is known for his high-flying and death-defying dives. Could Punk measure up to one-half of the team that dethroned the Young Bucks last year?

The match could easily go either way, as both stars are main eventers who know their way around the ring. This match is yet another show-stealer contender in tonight's AEW Dynamite.

World AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express (C) vs. reDRagon

Will Jurassic Express survive reDRagon, tonight?

The first of AEW's Championship matches takes place at AEW Dynamite. The reigning Tag Team Champions have been on the receiving end of reDRagon's underhanded tactics for weeks. The former NXT Tag Team Champions seemingly believe that they could be better title-holders.

Both teams are masters of the squared circle, but could the far more experienced reDRagon get the better of Jurassic Express? Some fans have found Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus' run to be bland, which could mean that reDRagon has more fan support.

Since Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly have a more consistent presence on AEW, the team stands a good chance of winning. However, Jurassic Express have proven to persevere through tough opponents.

Edited by Pratik Singh