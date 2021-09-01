AEW Dynamite Preview (September 1st, 2021): The Elite in action, Former TNT Champion to confront CM Punk?

Welcome to the preview of this week's AEW Dynamite. The NOW Arena in Chicago will host the 100th episode of the company's flagship show this Wednesday.

Tony Khan will be aiming to bring more eyeballs ahead of the highly-anticipated All Out pay-per-view, which takes place on September 5th.

Multiple sit-down interviews and grudge matches have already been lined up for the show. Chicago fans will again be in for a treat as CM Punk is advertised to address his upcoming match.

That said, let's dive into what to expect from this week's episode.

#7 The Elite takes on Jurassic Express and Lucha Brothers on AEW Dynamite

Before Sunday's steel cage match at #AEWAllOut, the #LuchaBros & #AEW World Tag Team Champions the @youngbucks are on opposite sides of an 8-man tag TOMORROW on episode 100 of #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama. The #LuchaBros team w/ #JurassicExpress vs the Bucks & #GoodBrothers! pic.twitter.com/0TQ9WGFukQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2021

An exciting eight-man tag team match will take place this week featuring The Young Bucks and Good Brothers against Jurassic Express and Lucha Brothers. It will be nothing short of an action-packed contest as every wrestler will lay their entire arsenal on display.

The match was seemingly confirmed during last week's Rampage when Nick and Matt Jackson interjected after the AEW tag team eliminator tournament ended.

Fans will get to see a preview of what the Jackson Brothers and Lucha Brothers can do inside the ring ahead of their steel cage match at All Out. Both teams are looking to gain a momentum-building victory this week.

#6 CM Punk will address his upcoming match at All Out

We will hear from @CMPunk LIVE TOMORROW on Episode 100 of #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on TNT, ahead of his first match in #AEW against @DarbyAllin this Sun, Sept 5 at #AEWAllOut LIVE on Pay Per View! Available on all major providers, @FiteTV (internationally) & @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/DryPC6aSaB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2021

AEW's blockbuster signee CM Punk will appear on Wednesday night to address his match against Darby Allin at All Out. Both men have yet to come face-to-face ever since The Straight Edge Superstar arrived in AEW.

However, that could change this week if Allin interrupts Punk. Fans might even get to see a verbal altercation between the two men. It shouldn't be a surprise if both of them end up engaging in a mini-brawl to build the hype for AEW's upcoming pay-per-view.

#5 Tay Conti squares off against Penelope Ford on AEW Dynamite

Ahead of Sunday’s #CasinoBattleRoyale @thePenelopeFord formed an alliance with The Bunny, helping her steal a win from @TayConti_ on Rampage! Tay has demanded a 1-on-1 bout vs Penelope & GM @TonyKhan has booked that match

on episode 100 of #AEWDynamite TOMORROW night LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/gpRowtEGfb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2021

Penelope Ford cost Tay Conti her match against The Bunny during last week's episode of AEW Rampage.

As a result, Conti will be looking to seek retribution from Ford. However, she must watch her back since the latter is seemingly allied with The Bunny. It remains to be seen which women will pick up victory ahead of the Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

#4 MJF and Chris Jericho will have separate sit-down interviews this week

Tomorrow night (9/1) on the 100th episode of #AEWDynamite at 8/7c LIVE on TNT, @tonyschiavone24 sits down with @The_MJF to discuss his FINAL FIGHT with @IAmJericho at #AEWAllOut Sept. 5 on PPV! pic.twitter.com/DKNwZtEyvh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2021

Legendary commentators Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross will interview MJF and Chris Jericho, respectively, this week. The company has dubbed the match between Jericho and Mr. Friedman as 'The Final Fight' for All Out.

Last week, Le Champion announced that he would retire from in-ring action in AEW if he loses against MJF on September 5th. Both men are expected to intensify the feud by mocking each other during their interviews.

THIS WED (9/1) on the 100th episode of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT from Chicago, @JRsBBQ interviews @IAmJericho ahead of his FINAL FIGHT vs @The_MJF at #AEWAllOut Sept. 5 on PPV, where if Jericho loses, he'll never wrestle in #AEW again! Get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ! pic.twitter.com/GZQLCmjuw8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 29, 2021

#3 Brian Cage to lock horns with Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday the beginning of my vengeance on team taz begins. First up to be terminated, @TrueWillieHobbs #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/e1qG1HaGoD — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) August 31, 2021

Brian Cage's feud with Team Taz will continue this week when he takes on Powerhouse Hobbs in a singles bout. Given the size and strength of these men, fans can expect both to tear the house down.

FTW Champion Ricky Starks will be lurking around ringside to make sure Hobbs picks up the victory. Surprisingly, the company hasn't announced a rematch between Cage and Starks heading into All Out. But given their build-up in recent weeks, an announcement regarding the same could be on the cards this Wednesday night.

#2 FTR takes on Santana & Ortiz on AEW Dynamite

FTR and Proud & Powerful are set to reignite their rivalry. Both teams previously faced each other during the Fight For The Fallen episode, which saw an abrupt end due to Cash Wheeler's unfortunate arm injury.

Now that he has fully recovered, the two teams will face off in a rubber match this week. FTR and Santana & Ortiz will be looking to put on a hellacious battle this time around.

#1 Orange Cassidy takes on Jack Evans on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy will be in Jack Evans' corner during the latter's match against Orange Cassidy.

Last week, Cassidy defeated Hardy in a singles match that also saw the former WWE superstar get his face busted open. The rivalry seems far from over, and Jack Evans will now be looking to seek revenge on the veteran's behalf.

