AEW Dynamite preview: Wardlow assaults former WWE star, Jon Moxley returning to confront six-time WWE World Champion? (January 19, 2022)

AEW Dynamite has seemingly settled into their new home on the TBS network. This week will mark the third Dynamite show away from TNT. Despite a shift in networks, the show still retains the same feeling fans have grown to love.

This week, our favorite All Elite stars will wrestle in the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. With a new crowd and a new venue, Dynamite is sure to gear towards some exciting matches.

Let's look at what's in store for the January 19th episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite show opener: CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears

As we continue the CM Punk vs. MJF saga, Friedman has now offered up his friend and teammate Shawn Spears to face the Straight Edge Superstar.

The former WWE NXT talent has been booked as a serious opponent for Punk and hopefully will be just that during the match. However, Wardlow has grown disillusioned with his two stablemates and could end up attacking Spears after the bout.

Second match: Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs. Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander – Mixed tag team match

Adam Cole and Britt Baker have finally joined forces on-screen, and the real-life couple are set to face two members of Best Friends.

For weeks now, Cole and Orange Cassidy have been going back and forth, trading blows. This match could either escalate the feud or kill it and elevate one of the teams.

Third match: Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue

Serena Deeb has been hunting Hikaru Shida since her surprising heel turn.

After likely putting Shida out for a few weeks due to brutally attacking her, Deeb will now face Skye Blue.

Skye is still a newcomer, and a match with the veteran could put her on the map. But will she survive against the "Woman of a Thousand Holds"?

Main Event: Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have been hounding Sting and Darby Allin for weeks.

Last week, The Acclaimed dropped a music video in which they dissed The Icon and AEW's resident daredevil. While it's debatable if these "two grown men are going through a goth phase," Sting and Darby will likely let their fists do the dissing.

TNT Champion Cody Rhodes will make his return

While it's unclear precisely when this segment will occur, Cody Rhodes has been announced to make his return tonight.

Rhodes will likely address the rumors surrounding his AEW contract as well as the TNT Championship.

Jon Moxley returns after nearly three months of being away

AEW has notably been missing Jon Moxley since he left months ago to deal with his personal demons.

The 36-year-old star will be returning tonight and will most likely have a lot to say. Moxley could end up in a stand-off with Chris Jericho due to the latter's ongoing issues with Eddie Kingston.

