AEW Dynamite Results: Wrestling legend's son debuts, Top faction's limo destroyed, TNT title on the line

We had a stacked episode of AEW this week with some exciting matches on display for the fans.

The main event of the latest edition saw Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs teaming up to face 10 and Hangman Page. We also had The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler teaming up to take on Eddie Kingston, PAC, and Penta.

We also saw the first appearance of wrestling legend Arn Anderon's son, Brock, who will team up with Cody next week to take on QT Marshall and Aaron Solow. The AEW TNT Championship was on the line this week as Miro took on Evil Uno of The Dark Order.

Christian Cage vs Angelico kicked off AEW Dynamite

Always use your head 😅 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4Yh1PZLmzB — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 12, 2021

The match started with both men going back and forth. Angelico made his way out of a headlock but Christian worked on his arm. Angelico countered with an armdrag. As Christian hit the 10-count punches in the corner, his opponent took him down and stomped on his arm. Now it was Angelico's turn to work the arm over.

It's all about the money 💸 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mQdRN7ezRg — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 12, 2021

Christian hit back with more right hands. Angelico tried to lock in the Navarro Death Roll but it was countered. More back and forth ensued between the two men.

Christian took Angelico down and headed to the top rope, hitting a beautiful flying headbutt. He went for the cover but it wasn't enough to put Angelico away.

The finish of the match saw Angelico charge at Christian Cage. Christian sidestepped him and Angelico crashed into the turnbuckle. Christian followed it up with a pendulum kick before hitting the Killswitch for the win.

Result: Christina Cage def. Angelico

Grade: B

Jack Evans blindsided Christian as soon as the match was over. As the two of them traded right hands, Matt Hardy caught Christian from behind and hit him with a Twist of Fate. Before Hardy could inflict further damage, Jungle Boy came in to save Christian on AEW Dynamite.

