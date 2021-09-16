AEW Dynamite Results: Hollywood star attacks Malakai Black, Sting and CM Punk destroyed, Bryan Danielson's first match confirmed

Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite took place in Newark, New Jersey, and lived up to expectations. We had a number of matches confirmed for AEW Grand Slam next week.

We got an appearance from Hollywood star Rosario Dawson as well as two veterans, CM Punk and Sting, getting laid out. We also had a confrontation between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian (kicked off AEW Dynamite)

The match started with Adam Cole and Frankie Kazarian going back and forth briefly before Cole dumped his opponent outside the ring. The Panama City Playboy followed him out to ringside, taking advantage, before hitting a running boot back inside the ring.

Cole went to follow up with a superkick, but Kazarian blocked it and hit a running double knee to the former NXT Champion's back.

Kazarian then charged at Cole, which proved to be a mistake as Adam caught him with a superkick. Kazarian kicked off at two-and-a-half before hitting back with a springboard.

Both men traded right hands, with Kazarian getting the better of the exchange, taking Cole down with a clothesline.

The Panama City Playboy replied with the Panama Sunrise before following it up with The Shot and pinning Frankie Kazarian.

Result: Adam Cole def. Frankie Kazarian

Grade: B

Adam Cole took the mic after the match and said that hope was a dangerous thing, something the rest of the roster wanted to do with The Elite.

Cole added that during his short time in AEW, Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy had gotten under his skin before challenging them to a tag team match at Rampage: Grand Slam next week.

