AEW Dynamite Results: Kenny Omega announces leave of absence, Former world champion makes in-ring debut, CM Punk teases feud with top heel

AEW Dynamite started with Kenny Omega with The Young Bucks and Adam Cole. Omega said he needed to take some time off and make some changes.

He asked The Young Bucks to hold down the fort while he was gone. Adam Cole responded that Omega could count on him, but the former world champion corrected Adam and said he was talking about The Young Bucks.

Hangman Page returns home to Virginia as AEW World Champion

The Dark Order were in the ring as John Silver introduced Hangman Page. The fans erupted as Page made his way down to the ring. We got chants of 'You deserve it.'

Page said he was ready to celebrate, but being Champion came with its responsibility, and he had to look ahead to defending his title against Bryan Danielson next. Speaking of Danielson, his music hit.

Bryan Danielson said he came out to congratulate Hangman Page. Bryan added that he was excited for his Title Match against Page, but he was both surprised and disappointed it wasn't Kenny Omega he was facing. Hangman replied that he had beaten Omega, and he had done it in less than 30 mins.

Daniel Bryan replied that unlike Omega, he did not dress up as the Ghostbusters for Halloween. Bryan said he was ready to face Hangman tonight, but he didn't want the new AEW Champion to have any excuses after beating him.

Page didn't like what he heard, and both men clashed, only to be separated by the members of The Dark Order.

Bryan Danielson vs Evil Uno on AEW Dynamite

The match started with Bryan Danielson working over Evil Uno's arm before locking in a Single Leg Boston Crab. Uno showed a lot of heart in this match, repeatedly fighting back and finding openings for himself.

Danielson wasn't happy with Evil Uno slapping him in the face and repeatedly struck him with rights and lefts. Danielson then took down Evil Uno with a Knee Strike before constantly pounding Uno with boots to the head and chest area. Danielson then locked in a Triangle Choke to pick up the win.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Evil Uno

Grade: B

Bryan took the mic after the match and said he would face each member of The Dark Order until he squares off against Hangman Page for the World Title. Next week, he will face Colt Cabana, in Chicago.

