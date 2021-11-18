×
Create
Notifications

AEW Dynamite Results: Kenny Omega announces leave of absence, Former world champion makes in-ring debut, CM Punk teases feud with top heel

CM Punk looks set for a new feud in AEW.
CM Punk looks set for a new feud in AEW.
Pratyay
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Nov 18, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Listicle

AEW Dynamite started with Kenny Omega with The Young Bucks and Adam Cole. Omega said he needed to take some time off and make some changes.

Former #AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX has some things to fix after his loss to @theAdamPage and he can't do it here. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! https://t.co/Vf7OXPwf5d

He asked The Young Bucks to hold down the fort while he was gone. Adam Cole responded that Omega could count on him, but the former world champion corrected Adam and said he was talking about The Young Bucks.

Hangman Page returns home to Virginia as AEW World Champion

Hangman is HOME! The NEW #AEW World Champion @theAdamPage is here to celebrate National Cowboy S#!t Day! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! https://t.co/xtXfuGeaXW

The Dark Order were in the ring as John Silver introduced Hangman Page. The fans erupted as Page made his way down to the ring. We got chants of 'You deserve it.'

Page said he was ready to celebrate, but being Champion came with its responsibility, and he had to look ahead to defending his title against Bryan Danielson next. Speaking of Danielson, his music hit.

It's getting interesting between #AEW World Champion @theAdamPage & No. 1 contender @bryandanielson...Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! https://t.co/tgIV6x6Ml8

Bryan Danielson said he came out to congratulate Hangman Page. Bryan added that he was excited for his Title Match against Page, but he was both surprised and disappointed it wasn't Kenny Omega he was facing. Hangman replied that he had beaten Omega, and he had done it in less than 30 mins.

Daniel Bryan replied that unlike Omega, he did not dress up as the Ghostbusters for Halloween. Bryan said he was ready to face Hangman tonight, but he didn't want the new AEW Champion to have any excuses after beating him.

Page didn't like what he heard, and both men clashed, only to be separated by the members of The Dark Order.

Bryan Danielson vs Evil Uno on AEW Dynamite

🖐 Watch #DarkOrder's @EvilUno vs @bryandanielson on #AEWDynamite NOW LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama! https://t.co/8b1mcTPzAK

The match started with Bryan Danielson working over Evil Uno's arm before locking in a Single Leg Boston Crab. Uno showed a lot of heart in this match, repeatedly fighting back and finding openings for himself.

Danielson wasn't happy with Evil Uno slapping him in the face and repeatedly struck him with rights and lefts. Danielson then took down Evil Uno with a Knee Strike before constantly pounding Uno with boots to the head and chest area. Danielson then locked in a Triangle Choke to pick up the win.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Evil Uno

Grade: B

Bryan took the mic after the match and said he would face each member of The Dark Order until he squares off against Hangman Page for the World Title. Next week, he will face Colt Cabana, in Chicago.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

1 / 6 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी