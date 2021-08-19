AEW Dynamite Results: Sting wrestles former WWE Superstars, WWE veteran announces in-ring return, Two former UFC Champions appear

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was live from Houston, Texas, and the show was jam-packed. It kicked off with Sting's first match on TNT in 20 years as he teamed up with Darby Allin to take on former WWE NXT stars 2.0. The main event saw Chris Jericho's fifth labour against MJF. We also had two former UFC Heavyweight Champions on the show, as well as a tag-team championship match.

Sting and Darby Allin vs 2.0 (Texas Tornado Tag Match kicked off AEW Dynamite)

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston were on their way out when 2.0 and Daniel Garcia attacked them. 2.0 then demanded that their match on AEW Dynamite start right away.

AEW Dynamite kicked off with Darby Allin and Sting's match against Matt Lee and Jeff Parker of 2.0. This was Sting's first match on Dynamite since signing with AEW and his first match on TNT in over two decades.

The match started with Darby Allin attacking Matt Lee and Jeff Parker from behind. Sting then got into the ring and hit his patented Stinger Splash. The fight quickly spilled out of the ring and headed into the crowd.

Sting laid into Matt Lee. Jeff Parker and Darby Allin brawled their way to the backstage area, and Sting and Parker followed them. Daniel Garcia made his presence felt as he helped 2.0 with the numbers of the advantage. Lee and Parker launched Allin face-first into the wall.

The fight spilled back into the crowd area as Darby Allin dove into Matt Lee and Jeff Parker. We saw Eddie Kingston come out of the back and neutralize the numbers advantage, going after Daniel Garcia. Sting and Darby Allin brought a table into the ring.

Jeff Parker hit Sting with a chop block to the knee from behind. 2.0 set up a table and powerbombed Sting through it, but it barely had any effect, and he got back on his feet almost immediately. Sting hit a double Stinger Death Drop on both members of 2.0 before stacking them up and locking in a double Scorpion Death Lock, forcing them both to tap out.

Sting and Darby Allin def. 2.0

GRADE - A

