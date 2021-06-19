AEW Dynamite Results: Cage fight, Wrestling legend's son debuts, Handicap match

Another week, another excellent episode of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with an MMA style Cage Fight between Jake Hager and Wardlow. We also had Brock Anderson making his in-ring debut in tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite as he teamed up with Cody Rhodes to take on QT Marshall and Aaron Solow.

We also heard from Andrade El Idolo who sat down with Jim Ross. In the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite, the 'Elite Hunter' Frankie Kazarian teamed up with Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M to face Matt Jackson, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

Jake Hager vs Wardlow (MMA Cage Fight) kicked off AEW Dynamite

. @RealJakeHager undefeated in cage fighting makes his way cage side for his #MMA Cage Fight versus @RealWardlow



Tune into @tntdrama to watch #AEWDynamite now! pic.twitter.com/WFviaY4WY6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2021

Round 1

Wardlow and Jake Hager felt each other out as the round began. Neither Hager nor Wardlow looked out of place here, with the former having actual MMA experience.

Wardlow ended up dominating the round, suplexing Hager onto the mat and getting on the ground and pound. Hager managed to survive the round.

Round 2

Wardlow charged at Hager as the second round began, going for a flying knee strike but missed it. This round took it to the next level as we saw Wardlow hit Hager with a powerbomb into the cage as well as a hurricanrana. Wardlow went to set up Hager in a fireman's carry but the tables were turned. Hager got Wardlow in a chokehold and forced him to pass out.

Result: Jake Hager def. Wardlow

Grade: B

Shawn Spears attacked Jake Hager from behind after the match. Chris Jericho tried to come to his aid but MJF came out of the back and locked in the Salt of the Earth. Dean Malenko and several referees came put to try and get the situation under control. MJF struck Malenko in the face before Sammy Guevara came out and chased them away.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Alan John