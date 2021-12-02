AEW Dynamite Results: 6-time WWE World Champion assaulted backstage, Top faction's undefeated run ends, Epic Atalanta street fight

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite took place from Atlanta, Georgia and featured a bumper main event - a street fight between Andrade El Idolo and Cody Rhodes.

The card was stacked with Bryan Danielson and CM Punk also competing tonight. Sting and Dary Allin also wrestled against the previously undefeated Gunn Club. The show also featured the last quarterfinal of the TBS Title tournament between Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho.

Bryan Danielson vs Alan Angels kicked off AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite opened with Bryan Danielson taking on hometown hero Alan Angels of The Dark Order.

Angels started the match strong but Danielson soon took control. Bryan had Angels reeling early on bon, he got back in it and sent Danielson crashing out of the ring.

Alan then hit a moonsault from the the turnbuckle to the outside. Back in the ring, The Dark Order member went for a second moonsault but missed his target.

Danielson stomped the hell out of Angels before quickly locking in a Kneebar and forced his opponent to tap out. Another incredible performance by Bryan Danielson.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Alan Angels

Grade: B

Following the match, Tony Schiavone was in the ring with Danielson, who was showered with boos by the fans in attendance.

Danielson mocked the crowd in Atalanta by saying Alan Angels was the best competition they had.

He then said that AEW would be live from Long Island next week and he would be ready to kick John Silver's head in.

With Tony Khan decreeing that Hangman Page needed to keep his hands off Bryan Danielson, the former WWE Champion tried to goad Page to come down to the ring.

John Silver came out and ran down instead. Danielson rolled out of the ring and tried to get Hangman to slap him before walking to the back.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Alan John