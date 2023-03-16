AEW Dynamite Results: 2 former WWE Superstars debut, MJF's next feud revealed, The Elite teases reunion with old foe

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite results. The show featured four matches, including three for the top titles in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

MJF's Re-Bar Mitzvah Celebration on AEW Dynamite

MJF came down to the ring and took shots at Bret Hart before saying that Shawn Michaels was better. The Devil talked about title win over Bryan Danielson and called himself the "Iron Man."

As MJF was celebrating, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry came out to interrupt him. Before he could say anything, Sammy Guevara walked down the ring. As he took the mic and started speaking, Darby Allin joined the three men already in the squared circle.

MJF asked what the three other stars want, and they all said that they want a title match. Jack Perry talked about how his and MJF's career paths changed after their match three years ago. Perry took shots at MJF before Sammy Guevara started speaking.

Guevara said that he worked hard on the independent scene for over 10 years before teasing going after the AEW World Championship, like Jack Perry.

Darby Allin then took the microphone and credited Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling for giving him the opportunity. He also talked about going after the world championship.

MJF removed his sunglasses and said that the three other men had legends supporting them while he was alone. He then stated that the "pillars" don't deserve the AEW World Championship before walking out.

Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin attacked MJF, and he fell on top of a cake. He walked to the back as the other three men looked on.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Hangman Page and Dark Order on AEW Dynamite

Evil Uno started with a big boot on Wheeler Yuta and dominated the BCC member. Yuta retaliated by shoving Uno toward his corner and tagging in Jon Moxley. Claudio Castagnoli was tagged in, and he got a two-count after a shoulder tackle.

Stu Grayson was tagged in, and he hit a DDT on Yuta in the apron. He took the offense to the BCC and got a two-count with a moonsault from the middle rope. The heels triple-teamed to take Grayson out with a piledriver at the ringside area. Moxley got a two-count after hitting a back suplex and he followed it up with a cloverleaf.

Blackpool Combat Club dominated proceedings during this stage of the match. Moxey hit another piledriver on Grayson in the middle of the ring for a two-count. The latter finally made the tag to Hangman Page and he came in with a flurry of offense.

After a back-and-forth, Page and Moxley battled in the middle of the ring. The Cowboy was taken out Wheeler Yuta and the heels had the numbers advantage. Evil Uno hit the Paradigm Shift and followed it up with the Fatality with Stu Grayson to get a two-count on Moxley.

Towards the end of the match, Claudio Castognoli and Jon Moxley double-teamed Stu Grayson. Castognoli hit an uppercut and Moxley followed it up with a chokehold to get a submission victory.

Result: Blackpool Combat Club won on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Jon Moxley refused to let go of the hold and BCC members took down Evil Uno. John Silver and Alex Reynolds ran down the ring as the heels retreated through the crowd.

Jade Cargill's Canadian Open Challenge for the TBS Championship on AEW Dynamite

Nicole Matthews was revealed as Jade Cargill's opponent. The champion made quick work of the former WWE talent and hit the Jaded for the victory.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Nicole Matthews on AEW Dynamite

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Cargill confronted Renee Paquette before Taya Valkyrie made her AEW debut. She came face-to-face with Jade Cargill and hit the Jaded on Leila Grey to end the segment.

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett on Dynamite - AEW International Championship Match

Jeff Jarrett hit a hip toss to start off and started posing. Orange Cassidy missed an Orange Punch and after a back-and-forth, Jarrett hit a bodyslam on the champion. He then mocked Cassidy with his kicks.

Orange Cassidy retaliated by slamming Jeff Jarrett's head onto the turnbuckles before the action spilled to the outside. The WWE Hall of Famer shoved Cassidy toward the guardrail and started dominating the match. The two men fought in the middle of the crowd before Jarrett pushed Cassidy over the barricade.

Jeff Jarrett unloaded on Orange Cassidy and targeted his injured knee. The referee was distracted and Satnam Singh threw Cassidy inside the squared circle. Jarrett applied the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring, but the champion forced his way out. He applied a Sharpshooter, but Jarrett reached the ropes after a little help from Sonjay Dutt.

Jeff Jarrett wore Orange Cassidy down with a sleeper hold and countered with a jawbreaker. A distraction allowed Jarrett to apply the figure-four leglock before getting a series of two counts. Cassidy hit some punches to get into the match. However, the referee was taken out soon after.

Jeff Jarrett looked to use the guitar, but Aubrey Edwards marched down the ring and stopped him. She then ejected Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt from ringside. Cassidy hit a DDT to make a comeback. Jay Lethal appeared out of nowhere and hit the champion with the Golden Globe, but Jarrett only got a two-count.

Lethal was taken down by Trent Beretta. Toward the end of the match, Jeff Jarrett looked to hit the Stroke, but Orange Cassidy countered it and hit the Orange Punch to retain his title.

Result: Orange Cassidy retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

The Outcasts segment on AEW Dynamite

Ruby Soho talked about the grass being greener in AEW before "two b*tches" Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter entered the top scene. Saraya says that fans are lucky that they are in All Elite Wrestling before Toni Storm complained about fans not appreciating her title run.

The Outcasts talked down the AEW originals a little more before Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker ran down the ring. They battled against Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho.

However, the former WWE stars outnumbered the AEW originals and stood tall. Riho, Willow Nightingale, and Skye Blue came down the ring for the save as the heels retreated to end the segment.

House of Black (c) vs. The Elite vs. Jericho Appreciation Society on Dynamite - AEW World Trios Championship Match

Brody King and Sammy Guevara started the match. The Spanish God started posing, and King took him down with a chop. Daniel Garcia was tagged in. King kicked him down before Chris Jericho entered the match. Malakai Black made the tag.

Kenny Omega got the blind tag on Black before a brawl ensued between all the stars involved in the match. Malakai Black unloaded on Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega as House of Black were on top. Brody King and The Ocho were in the middle of the ring, and the former hit some vicious chops.

Jericho took down Black with a backbreaker as the JAS members posed in the middle of the ring. Malakai Black looked to apply a knee bar on Daniel Garcia, but Sammy Guevara stomped on him. Nick Jackson made the blind tag and he took down Guevara and Garcia. However, House of Black double-teamed him.

Kenny Omega was tagged in and unloaded on House of Black members. He hit a moonsault for a two-count on Buddy Matthews. The Cleaner and Chris Jericho battled before a brawl started once again between the stars. After a back-and-forth, Omega went for a V-Trigger, but Jericho countered it.

Jericho and Omega were in the ring and they exchanged strikes before taking each other out. Chris Jericho recovered first and hit a series of chops on Kenny Omega before hitting a few forearm shots. Omega took out Jericho with a suicide dive to the outside.

House of Black attacked Kenny Omega, however, Sammy Guevara took them down. The latter then hit a Spanish Fly from the top turnbuckle on Matt Jackson. Brody King was on the middle rope, and Omega hit a V-Trigger on him.

The Cleaner and The Ocho then teamed up together to take King down. Jericho then hit a Codebreaker on Omega for a two-count.

Matt Jackson tagged in and he fought against Guevara and Garcia. Chris Jericho took out Nick Jackson with a Codebreaker and Sammy Guevara hit a shooting star press on Matt for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Jericho used the baseball bat on King for a two-count. He went for the Judas Effect, but Malakai Black took him out with the Black Mass. Guevera entered the ring and House of Black hit the Dante's Inferno to retain their title.

Result: House of Black retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Jake Hager battled against House of Black. Blackpool Combat Club and Dark Order's fight also spilled to the ringside area. After a brawl, Hangman Page was in the ring and BCC members looked to attack him.

However, The Elite came to his support as Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta retreated to end the show.

