AEW Dynamite Results: Wrestling legend destroyed, Jungle Boy challenges Kenny Omega for the world championship

This week's episode of Dynamite was main-evented by an incredible AEW world title match between Kenny Omega and Jungle Boy. The live crowd in attendance at Daily's Place helped take the match to another level.

Also on the show, we had Hangman Page in action against Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz. We also saw Ethan Page in action and he challenged Darby Allin to a Coffin Match at AEW Road Rager in a couple of weeks.

WCW legend Konnan was on tonight's show as he confronted Tully Blanchard in the ring. However, The Pinnacle had an unpleasant surprise for Konnan. Kris Statlander was in singles action tonight as she faced The Bunny from the HFO.

Hangman Page vs Powerhouse Hobbs kicked off AEW

AEW Dynamited started with a singles match between Hangman Page and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Powerhouse Hobbs made a strong start to the match, powering Hangman Page into the corner. He followed it up with a series of shoulder thrusts in the corner. Page quickly turned it around and got in some shots of his own.

The action spilled out to ringside as Hobbs looked for some respite. Hobbs smashed Page's arm against the barricade before heading back into the ring. Back in the ring, Hobbs went to hit a Vader Bomb but Page got his knees up. Page followed it up with a couple of boots to the face and then a moonsault.

Ricky Starks came out at this point and went to hand over the FTW title belt to Powerhouse Hobbs. However, Brian Cage interrupted and chased Ricky Starks away. Hangman tried to capitalize and hit Hobbs with a Buckshot Lariat while he was distracted. Hobbs spotted it coming and hit a Spinebuster for a two-count. Page replied with a German Suplex followed by the Deadeye to pick up the win.

Hangman Page def. Powerhouse Hobbs

GRADE - B

