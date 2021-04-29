AEW Dynamite Results: Former WWE star turns on partner; NJPW legend's debut announced

We had a huge episode of AEW Dynamite ahead of next week's Blood and Guts special.

The latest installment of Dynamite was headlined by a TNT Championship match between Darby Allin and 10 of The Dark Order.

We also saw a lot of buildup for next week's show with a number of matches announced.

The AEW debut of NJPW legend, Yuji Nagata, was also announced for the May 12 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Brian Cage vs Hangman Page kicked off AEW Dynamite

Powerbomb ➡️ Buckle Bomb ➡️ Drill Claw leads @MrGMSI_BCage to a WIN over #1 Ranked @theAdamPage on #AEWDynamite



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 29, 2021

AEW Dynamite kicked off with a singles match. Hangman Page came out first and was attacked by Brian Cage and Team Taz in the middle of his entrance. Cage then hit Hangman with a powerbomb right on the entrance ramp.

Brian then tossed Page into the ring and hit a belly-to-belly suplex. He followed it up with a massive German suplex. Cage continued to dominate as the match spilled out to ringside.

Brian Cage launched Hangman into the barricade followed by a suplex on the apron. Hangman's comeback was cut off in its tracks as Brian Cage hit back with another suplex.

The match spilled out to ringside again and Hangman Page hit a massive moonsault out to the floor. Back in the ring, Cage was back on top as the match neared its end.

Brian Cage hit Hangman with a Buckle Bomb and finished him off with the Drill Claw for the win.

Result: Brian Cage def. Hangman Page

The Elite arrive in a limo on AEW Dynamite

We had a backstage segment with The Elite and Don Callis hanging out in a limo. Callis was in a celebratory mood after Kenny Omega won the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Rebellion 2021.

They addressed what happened last week with Moxley and Eddie Kingston attacking their trailer.

They said they weren't scared of Moxley and Kingston. Omega added that gold followed The Elite no matter where they went. Omega added that Eddie Kingston had to go through Michael Nakazawa before getting to him.

