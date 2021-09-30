AEW Dynamite Results: Huge title change, Former WWE star officially signs, WCW legend calls Cody a "loser"

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite took place in Rochester, New York, the hometown of the late Mr. Brodie Lee. We saw Dark Order members in action tonight as they put aside their differences to pay tribute to their leader.

We also got a huge TNT Championship match in the main event as Miro put his title on the line against Sammy Guevara. Adam Cole was also in action tonight and opened the show in a match against Jungle Boy.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite results:

Adam Cole vs Jungle Boy kicked off AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite kicked off with Adam Cole facing Jungle Boy in singles action. Cole started the match strong, taking Jungle Boy down with a headlock takedown.

The Jurassic Express member replied with an armdrag, forcing Cole out to ringside. Jungle Boy followed The Panama City Playboy out to ringside and chased him back in, ending up on the wrong side of a stomping.

Back in the ring, Adam Cole slowed things down with a headlock takedown. Jungle Boy hit back with chops and strikes, following it up with a low dropkick and then a clothesline. Both men started trading strikes and boots before Jungle Boy hit a brainbuster.

Cole was the first one back on his feet and charged at Jungle Boy who hit a overhead belly-to-belly suplex into the turnbuckle. The Elite member started to talk trash, but Jungle Boy was in no mood for it, planting him with a reverse hurricanrana followed by a running strike to the back of the head.

Adam Cole hit back with a Superkick, sending Jungle Boy rolling out to ringside. Cole tried to follow him but Jungle Boy ran back into the ring and hit an incredible hurricanrana over the top rope and to the floor.

As Jungle Boy rolled Cole back in the ring and was about to enter, Cole caught him with a superkick and followed it up with the Panama Sunrise for the nearfall. Jungle Boy then locked in the Snare Trap but Cole broke free and hit a low blow as the referee had her back turned. Cole then hit The Boom and pinned Jungle Boy for the win.

Result: Adam Cole def. Jungle Boy

Grade: B

1 / 8 NEXT

Edited by Alan John