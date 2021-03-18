AEW Dynamite Results (March 17th, 2021): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

AEW outdid itself with this week's edition of Dynamite. The incredible main event saw a bloody Lights Out match between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker. We also got new details on MJF's new faction as well as a message from the new AEW signee, Christian Cage.

Penta El Zero M vs Cody Rhodes kicked off AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes and Penta were set to open AEW Dynamite with a singles match. Cody ended up attacking Penta before the match even began. Both men traded strikes at ringside before the action finally headed into the ring.

Penta caught Cody with a slingblade before reversing a Cross Rhodes attempt into a backstabber. Penta then pulled down one of the barricades at ringside. Inside the ring, Penta headed to the top rope but Cody went for a hurricanrana.

Cody followed it up with Disaster Kick, knocking Penta off the apron and out of the ring. Cody then hit a suicide dive out to ringside, knocking Penta into the barricade that had been set up earlier.

Back in the ring, it was all Cody. He hit the Cody Cutter for a two count. This was followed by Cross Rhodes for another two-count. Cody then locked in a Figure Four Leglock but Penta reached the ropes. Penta went for an arm breaker but Cody managed to roll him up for the win.

Cody Rhodes def. Penta El Zero M

Jade Cargill vs Dani Jordan

Jade Cargill was out next for her first singles match in AEW. Dani Jordan caught Cargill with a back elbow early on and Cargill replied by dropping her with a pump kick. She followed it with a release German suplex. Cargill finished off the match quickly after hitting her Jaded finishing maneuver and getting the three count.

Jade Cargill def. Dani Jordan

Jade Cargill went out to ringside after the match and taunted Red Velvet who was in the crowd.

