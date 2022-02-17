AEW Dynamite Results: CM Punk announces stipulation for MJF rematch, Jon Moxley finally gives Bryan Danielson an answer, Big title match closes show

This week's AEW Dynamite kicked off with CM Punk announcing the date and stipulation for his match against MJF. Also on the show, we saw Mercedes Martinez facing Thunder Rosa as well as the battle between the Inner Circle members as Chris Jericho and Jake Hager wrestled Santana and Ortiz.

We also had Bryan Danielson in action against Lee Moriarty and Wardlow taking on Max Caster.

Jon Moxley finally answered Danielson's request that the two of them join forces. The main event of this week's AEW Dynamite saw the TNT Championship on the line, with Sammy Guevara defending the title against Darby Allin.

Overall, the show delivered tonight and now let's get to the full results from AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite Results (16th February, 2022): CM Punk picks the stipulation for his match against MJF

AEW Dynamite kicked off with CM Punk was sitting in the middle of the ring to kick off the show. Punk spoke about how he was Straight Edge and how he had inspired many people over the years. He then spoke about how, after the win over FTR last week, he now got to pick the time and the place for their rematch.

Punk picked AEW Revolution in Orlando, and as for the stipulation, he said he'd considered a cage match, but Wardlow could climb a cage, and MJF would still be able to run. Instead, CM Punk chose a Dog Collar match, promising to stain the mat with MJF's blood.

The Salt of the Earth's music hit, and he came out. Punk had a photo of a young MJF with him at a signing years ago, saying that the price the latter paid that night would pale in comparison to what would happen at AEW Revolution.

For once, MJF was quite speechless, and he just walked to the back without saying anything.

