AEW Dynamite Results: CM Punk's return announced; Sting appears; major WWE SmackDown Superstar referenced

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Swerve Strickland on Dynamite - AEW International Championship Match

Orange Cassidy put his hands inside his pockets and avoided Sweve Strickland's offense in the initial stages of the bout. The challenger took OC down and applied a submission move. Cassidy made his comeback by sending Swerve to the outside, but the latter hit a chop and slammed the champion on the barricades.

Orange Cassidy hit a hurricanrana at the ringside area and followed it up with a dive to the outside. He then hit a diving crossbody, but Swerve Strickland stopped his momentum with a right hand. At one point, both men were fighting on the turbuckles, but came crashing down face-first on the steel structure.

Prince Nana caused a distraction, allowing Strickland to take advantage with a kick. He then hit an uppercut for a two-count. The Mogul Embassy leader grounded Cassidy before the latter tried to make his comeback with some elbow strikes. OC finally connected with the Stundog Millionaire, but Swerve Strickland dropped him with a leaping flatliner.

Cassidy got a nearfall with a backslide, but Swerve Strickland dropped him with a death valley driver on the apron shortly after. Orange Cassidy hit some kicks before hitting a DDT on the floor. He then hit a diving DDT inside the ring for a two-count. OC went for the Orange Punch, but countered it to a hurricanrana for another two-count.

A miscommunication between Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana allowed Orange Cassidy to hit the Orange Punch and Beach Break, but he only got a two-count. Cassidy went for a dive on the outside, but Swerve hit a brainbuster on the outside. He hit the House Calls and followed it up with the double-foot stomp, but only got a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Sweve looked to hit the JML Driver, but after a series of rollups, Orange Cassidy managed to retain his title.

Result: Orange Cassidy retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, The Mogul Embassy attacked Cassidy, but the lights went out, and Sting and Darby Allin chased the heels away.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. CHAOS on AEW Dynamite

The CHAOS members attacked Blackpool Combat Club before they even entered the ring. Chuck Taylor hit a piledriver on Wheeler Yuta for a two-count, but Claudio Castagnoli broke it up. Rocky Romero hit a flying kick on Jon Moxley as Taylor took out Claudio on the ringside area.

BCC got the advantage after Moxley hit a cutter. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta double-teamed Chuck Taylor and Yuta hit a stomp on him for a two-count. Claudio and his partners isolated Taylor and dominated during this stage of the match. He hit a gutwrench and tagged in Wheeler Yuta. Chuck Taylor hit a flatliner before Yuta landed a German suplex.

Chuck Taylor finally tagged in Rocky Romero and unloaded on Jon Moxley. He hit. a diving crossbody on Moxley and attacked the other BCC member. Trent Beretta and Romero double-teamed on The Purveyor of Violence for a two-count. Best Friends hit the Strong Zero, but only got a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Rocky Romero had the juji-gatame locked in on Jon Moxley, while Claudio Castagnoli hit a uppercut on Trent Beretta on the outside. Moxley turned Romero's submission into a bulldog choke as Wheeler Yuta took down Chuck Taylor with the busaikuu knee. He then unloaded with hammer and anvil elbow strikes.

Rocky Romero finally tapped out to give Blackpool Combat Club the victory on the Wednesday night show.

Result: Blackpool Combat Club def. CHAOS on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

MJF segment on AEW Dynamite

MJF started off by saying that bored with the lack of competition before saying that no one is at his level. Adam Cole came out to confront The Devil as the AEW World Champion said that, finally, there is some competition.

The Salt of the Earth said his love for wrestling was almost over after CM Punk left him as a kid until he started watching Ring of Honor. He took shots at ROH before bringing up The Panama City Playboy's illustrious career. MJF then took shots at Cole's current self and stated that Britt Baker has his b*lls in her purse.

The Devil then brought up his recent victories in AEW and recalled a "nasty rumor" about Vince McMahon not seeing Adam Cole as a main event talent. Cole took the mic and asked about MJF's obsession with his opponent's relationships before mentioning that The Devil's fiance left him.

The former WWE star said that no one respects MJF and, called the champion lazy, selfish, and said he does the bare minimum. MJF retorted back by calling Cole "Keith Lee's manager." Adam Cole said that the champion won't fight him because he is better before MJF said he would face Cole anytime.

A match was teased between the two stars (later announced) as MJF looked frustrated after the exchange in the ring.

JungleHook vs. LFI on AEW Dynamite - Texas Tornado Match

All four battled in the ring to start things off. Hook and Preston Vance then fought through the crowd as Jungle Boy continued his tussle with Dralistico inside the squared circle. Jack Perry got a two-count on Dralistico before the latter sent the former tag team champion to the ropes.

He then hit a double foot stomp as Vance was sent over the barricade by Hook. At one point, Jungle Boy hit a dive on Vance on the outside, but he himself got take out by Dralistico. The heels targeted Hook, but he hit the Northern Lights Suplex on Dralistico on the floor.

Towards the end of the match, Jack Perry hit Preston Vance with a steel chair shot to the head and Hook followed it up with a T-Bone suplex through a table. Jose the Assistant to cause an interference, but Hook took him out with the RedRum. Perry applied the Snare Trap on Dralistico to pick up the win.

Result: JungleHook def. LFI on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Damon Ace on AEW Dynamite

Konosuke Takeshita unloaded in the corner in the initial stages of the bout. Damon Ace opponent hit some right hand strikes, but Takeshita stopped his momentum. He then hit the jumping knee strike to pick up the victory.

Result: Konosuke Takeshita def. Damon Ace on AEW Dynamite

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Don Callis said he is responsible for Kenny Omega's success in the wrestling business before vowing to remove The Elite from All Elite Wrestling.

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Anna Jay A.S. on AEW Dynamite - TBS Championship Match

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring before Kris Statlander applied a side headlock takedown on the challenger. She then applied a front facelock and dropped Anna Jay. The JAS member walked out of the ring and ran away from the champion.

However, Statlander dropped Jay on the apron and followed it up with a kick for a two-count. Anna Jay made her comeback with a kick and a shot to the back. She was in complete control during this stage of the match and she stomped on Statlander.

Kris Statlander missed a discus lariat and Jay took her down with a spinning kick. She then dropped the champion by pulling her hair and got a two-count. Jay hit a neckbreaker, but Statlander countered with a jawbreaker. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Statlander hit an uppercut and a high knee.

A distraction from Matt Menard allowed Anna Jay to drop Kris Statlander face-first on the mat and get a two-count.

Statlander connected with the discus lariat, but after another Menard distraction, Jay applied the QueenSlayer. The champion got out and hit a combination move before hitting the Tomstone Piledriver to retain her title on the Wednesday night show.

Result: Kris Statlander retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Ricky Starks vs. Jay White on AEW Dynamite

A proper brawl between the two stars to start the main event. They battled on the outside before Jay White avoided getting thrown off the stage. The Switchblade retaliated by dropping Ricky Starks on the apron. The Absolute looked to attack White with the steel chair, but the referee caught him.

After a back-and-forth, Jay White taunted Ricky Starks and hit some chops before sending him to the corner. The two stars battled on the turnbuckle and White hit a superplex for a two-count. Jay White looked to hit the Blade Runner, but Ricky Starks stopped him. The Absolute countered with a lariat instead.

Towards the end of the match, the two stars exchanged strikes before White hit a kick on Starks. The latter then countered a Blade Runner attempt and hit a spear. Ricky Starks reversed another Blade Runner attempt and hit the Roshambo.

However, the referee got taken out and it led to the Gunns coming out and hitting 3:10 to Yuma on Ricky Starks. They escaped through the crowd and Jay White got the pinfall victory on the Wednesday night show.

Result: Jay White def. Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Juice Robinson came out after the match and celebrated Jay White's win and taunted Ricky Starks to end the show.

