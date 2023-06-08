Vince McMahon mentioned during a heated segment on AEW Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, WWE's Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was namedropped. The one who mentioned him was the world champion MJF.

On Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth addressed the crowd. He was interrupted by former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole. As he entered the ring, MJF demanded to cut the music off and shared some thoughts about the former WWE Superstar. The AEW World Champion praised the 33-year-old star at the start.

MJF claimed that once upon a time, he was looking forward to wrestling one of the hottest free agents in Adam Cole. However, he then ridiculed him by saying that Cole was not the same person he was back in the day.

The AEW World Champion also stated that Vince McMahon did not think the former NXT Champion had top star potential. He was referring to reports that had mentioned that the Executive Chairman did not think Cole had what it took to be the top star.

There were plans for him to show up in the main roster to manage Keith Lee.

"A certain individual in Titan Towers didn’t think you had top guy potential, and that individual's name was Vince McMahon... big fan by the way... Vince McMahon was right," MJF said.

At the end of the heated segment, Friedman agreed to wrestle Adam Cole any day of the week.

