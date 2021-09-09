Vince McMahon wanted Adam Cole to manage former champion - Reports

Vince McMahon's main roster plans for ex-WWE star Adam Cole have reportedly been revealed.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon's idea for Adam Cole on the main roster was to make him Keith Lee's manager, with Lee being a heel. McMahon also wanted to change Cole's name. The pairing would have a similar dynamic as Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush.

Man oh man now I got to know what WWE pitched him. what mask was he going to wear? I MUST KNOW. — Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) September 9, 2021

When Bryan ponders why this is all creative could come up with for Cole, Dave says this wasn't creative. One source told him it was Vince's idea, another told him it was Prichard's. — Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) September 9, 2021

Vince McMahon and Adam Cole had a "great conversation" before he left WWE

Adam Cole made his big AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view to join forces with Kenny Omega and The Elite. Cole later opened up about his final meeting with Vince McMahon and had only good things to say about the WWE Chairman

"The talk (with McMahon) went great. We had a really, really good conversation about a lot of different things. But the actual conversation itself was awesome. I had no bad experience with him whatsoever. He is an intimidating man that definitely commands respect in a lot of ways, but the experience itself was totally fine," Adam Cole said. (H/T - Wrestletalk.com)

Adam Cole will go down in WWE history as one of the greatest superstars to ever grace the NXT ring. He is a former NXT Champion and the leader of the Undisputed Era. The four-man stable feuded with a long list of babyfaces throughout its run on NXT.

If Dave Meltzer's report is true, Adam Cole's departure isn't surprising. Cole is currently among friends and his fans are beyond excited to see him compete with AEW's top talent in the coming months.

Vince McMahon's promotion has rapidly released talent in the past few months. The release of big names like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Aleister Black left a bad taste in fans' mouths. While some fans weren't pleased with Cole parting ways with WWE, most of his fans were happy to see him in All Elite Wrestling.

Also Read

What do you think? What would have been your reaction to seeing Adam Cole manage a heel Keith Lee on the main roster?

Missed the latest episode of RAW? Watch Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone analyze it here.

Edited by Angana Roy