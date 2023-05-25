AEW Dynamite Results: CM Punk's return teased; 2 former WWE Superstars debut; Mercedes Moné referenced

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite results. The show featured five matches, including three title bouts.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results.

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher on Dynamite - AEW International Championship Match

Kyle Fletcher started with a huge kick and followed it up with a brainbuster for a two-count. He then hit a dropkick to send Orange Cassidy to the outside. Back inside the ring, Fletcher hit a clothesline for another two-count.

The Aussie Open member wasted his time, and OC pushed him on the apron and followed it with a DDT to make a comeback. Both men were down, and the referee reached the nine-count before Fletcher entered the ring.

The two exchanged some rollups before Kyle Fletcher hit a thrust kick for a two-count. The challenger then dropped Cassidy on the mat and got a two-count. OC rolled out of the ring to get a breather and played mind games with his opponent.

He finally put his hands inside his pockets and took his sweet time to lay in the middle of the ring. Fletcher failed to get any offense on OC as he just rolled in and out of the ring.

Orange Cassidy hit the Stundog Millionaire and got a two-count on Kyle Fletcher. The latter sent Cassidy to the outside before the two stars battled on the turnbuckle. Fletcher hit a spinning Michinoku driver for a two-count. After a back-and-forth, OC hit a brainbuster and followed it up with his trademark offense.

Kyle Fletcher hit a couple of tombstone piledrivers, but Cassidy managed to kick out at two. He hit then hit an avalanche Michinoku driver but only got a two-count. Orange Cassidy made his comeback with a spike, but Fletcher stopped him with a thrust. However, Cassidy managed to roll up Fletcher for the three-count to retain his title.

Result: Orange Cassidy retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

FTR segment on AEW Dynamite

FTR rushed down to the ring, and Cash Wheeler said that Jeff Jarrett and co. have outsmarted them in recent weeks. However, Wheeler added that ends at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Dax Harwood said that Jarrett hasn't been relevant even after multiple guitar shots over the years before calling JJ and Jay Lethal TNA rejects. Harwood told Jarrett to call "queen of the mountain" Dixie Carter to have some job security.

Mark Briscoe came out to the ring to confront FTR. He asked about Dax Harwood's piledriver, but the latter stated the incident occurred because he was blinded. Harwood asked Briscoe to shake his hand, but he responded with a slap.

Mark Briscoe pushed everybody around before telling Jay Lethal that he is his "boy," but he is "tired of this sh*t."

House of Black (c) vs. Blake Christian, AR Fox, and Metalik on Dynamite - Open House Rules Match for the AEW World Trios Championship

Buddy Matthews and Blake Christian started the match, respectively. Metalik came in and took down Matthews. Malakai Black and AR Fox fought on the apron before Brody King entered the ring and spiked Christian.

Christian fought back with elbow strikes, but Black took him down. He then hit a knee strike before Metalik entered the match. He took down Matthews and Black with a dropkick. Inside the ring, AR Fox hit a series of kicks on Brody King, but that did nothing to the big man.

Fox hit a senton to take out all men at the ringside area. Buddy Matthews hit a stomp on AR Fox inside the ring and followed it up with an inverted Texas Cloverleaf while Malakai Black held down Metalik in the ring. Blake Christian hit a few superkicks on Matthews, but King came in and applied the choke.

House of Black finally managed to retain their titles with a submission victory on the Wednesday night show.

Result: House of Black retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

MJF segment on AEW Dynamite

MJF started off by taking shots at the hometown crowd. He then berated his opponents at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The Devil then stated that all four competitors are the main stars of AEW before adding he doesn't want to be anymore.

MJF said he is bored of the lack of competition and not getting respect from fans. He then brought up his contract status and mentioned about not needing to be pinned at Double or Nothing to lose his title. The world champion further added that no one is on his level.

Darby Allin came down the ring and recalled his life so far before vowing to win the AEW World Championship, maybe with a headlock takeover. MJF got in a cheap shot on Allin before Sammy Guevara rushed down to the ring.

The Devil escaped out of the squared circle, but Jack Perry came in from behind. MJF looked to attack Perry, but he dodged it and hit a clothesline on the champion. Jungle Boy posed with the title to end the segment.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Frost on AEW Dynamite

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring before Taya Valkyrie took down Lady Frost. The latter retaliated by sending Valkyrie to the corner and hitting a kick and a snapmare. The former WWE star hit a sliding lariat and got a two-count.

After a back-and-forth, Valkyrie got a two-count with the help of a spear. Jade Cargill and co. appeared on the ramp. Taya Valkyrie sent Lady Frost onto the barricades before hitting a chop. However, Frost responded with chops of her own.

Frost hit a rolling senton on Valkyrie and followed it up with a corkscrew crossbody from the top rope. Taya Valkyrie hit a spear as both women were down on the mat. Towards the end of the match, Valkyrie hit a stomp before getting distracted by Cargill's presence.

However, she recovered and hit the Road to Valhalla to pick up the pinfall victory on the Wednesday night show.

Result: Taya Valkyrie def. Lady Frost on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Adam Cole and Chris Jericho contract signing

Tony Schiavone started off by saying that both stars have agreed to no physicality during the contract signing on Dynamite. He further added that AEW will not be responsible for whatever happens to Chris Jericho and Adam Cole during the bout.

Cole quickly signed the contract before bringing up The Outcasts' attack on Britt Baker a few weeks ago. The Panama City Playboy vowed to destroy Jericho in the unsanctioned match at Double or Nothing. He told The Ocho to sign the contract before he breaks Jericho's hand.

Jericho blamed Cole for the attack on Baker and called The Panama City Playboy a "coward." The JAS leader signed the contract before adding that Cole will be outnumbered 5-to-2 in the no-DQ match. Adam Cole responded by saying that he called someone and that turned out to be Sabu.

Daddy Magic tried to attack the ECW legend, but Sabu took him down as the Jericho Appreciation Society retreated.

Daniel Garcia vs. Roderick Strong on AEW Dynamite

Both men squared up in the middle of the ring. The two stars exchanged chops and Roderick Strong stood after that. Daniel Garcia retaliated with some body shots, but Strong hit a backbreaker for a one-count.

Roderick Strong continued his assault with chops and dropped Daniel Garcia on the mat. The JAS member pushed Strong onto the steel steps and annoyed the crowd by posing. Garcia hit a few stomps and followed it with a suplex. Roderick Strong made his comeback with a dropkick and got a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Strong hit a backbreaker and got another two-count on Garcia. The latter rolled up Roderick Strong before hitting a slam for a two-count. Daniel Garcia applied the Dragon Tamer, but Strong reversed it and hit a gutbuster.

He then hit the End of Heartache for the pinfall victory over the Jericho Appreciation Society member.

Result: Roderick Strong def. Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Lucha Brothers (c) vs. Blackpool Combat Club on AEW Dynamite - ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

The Lucha Brothers took out the Blackpool Combat Club members in the initial stages of the match. Penta El Zero M dropped Wheeler Yuta on the mat for a two-count. Claudio Castagnoli stopped the champions' early momentum by dropping Rey Fenix on the turnbuckle.

He then followed it up with an uppercut for a two-count. The Blackpool Combat Club members were in complete control during this part of the match and Castagnoli hit the big swing. He went for the Ricola Bomb, but Fenix countered it and tagged in Penta.

He came in with a flurry of offense and got a nearfall. Towards the end of the match, a distraction allowed Claudio Castagnoli to hit an uppercut on Rey Fenix. The Swiss Superman tried to interfere in the final stages, but The Young Bucks appeared out of nowhere and superkicked him.

That allowed The Lucha Brothers to hit the Fear Factor on Wheeler Yuta to retain their titles on the Wednesday night show.

Result: The Lucha Brothers retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson rushed down to the ring as The Young Bucks escaped through the crowd. Moxley vowed to make the Anarchy in the Arena match the most brutal one in AEW as the show went off the air.

