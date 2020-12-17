This week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw World Champion Kenny Omega in action in a No DQ match against Joey Janela. We also had a 12-man tag team match on the card as members of the Inner Circle faced Best Friends, Varsity Blondes and Top Flight. We also had action from the women's division with Ivelisse and Diamante taking on Serena Deeb and Big Swole.

Cody Rhodes was in singles action this week on AEW Dynamite against Angelico. AEW Dynamite kicked off with Hangman Page, Reynolds and Silver taking on Matt Hardy and Private Party.

Marc Quen and Hangman Page started the match off for their teams. Marc Quen quickly tagged in Matt Hardy but Page and The Dark Order cleared house. With Silver on his back, Hangman hit a senton on Isiah Kassidy.

Hangman went to hit a powerbomb on Isiah Kassidy who tagged in Matt Hardy. Hardy hit the Side Effect for a two-count. Page replied with a clothesline before both men tagged out.

Marc Quen and Alex Reynolds tagged in. Reynolds was all over Quen, taking him down and going for the cover. It was broken up by Isiah Kassidy. Page, Silver and Reynolds then hit a series of moves, a powerbomb followed by a German Suplex, before he went for the cover. Matt Hardy pulled him out of the ring, breaking up the cover. Hardy then hit John Silver with a DDT out at ringside.

Back in the ring, Quen and Kassidy hit Alex Reynolds with the Gin and Juice. Matt Hardy then tagged himself in and made the cover to pick up the win for his team.

RATING - B