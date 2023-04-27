AEW Dynamite Results: Former WWE Superstar debuts, Tony Khan's announcement, major star loses on return

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite results. The show featured six matches, including two title bouts.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Bandido - AEW International Championship Match

Bandido took Orange Cassidy down early on and started posing. The International Champion reciprocated the same shortly after. The two stars exchanged the same moves in the initial sequence before Cassidy took out the challenger with a hurricanrana.

He went for a suicide dive on the outside, but Bandido caught him and dropped him on the barricades. The luchador hit a shoulder tackle in the corner before applying a stretch muffler in the middle of the ring. OC somehow reached the bottom rope.

Bandido hit the dropkick and followed it up with a suicide dive on the outside. He then slammed Cassidy on the steel steps. Bandido got a two-count after his onslaught. He then applied the surfboard submission move and kept up the momentum in the bout.

Orange Cassidy countered with a stunner-like move before starting his trademark offense. Bandido stopped him with a couple of pump kicks, but Cassidy slammed his head on the turnbuckle. He took down Bandido with a diving crossbody and followed it up with a Michonoku Driver for a two-count.

Bandido got a close two-count after hitting an elevated cutter in the middle of the ring. He then got up the turnbuckle and hit the frog splash, with a possible tribute to WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. However, Orange Cassidy recovered shortly after and hit the Beach Break in the end to retain his title.

Result: Orange Cassidy retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Jeff Jarrett vs. Dax Harwood on AEW Dynamite

The two men squared off in the middle of the ring before Dax Harwood overpowered Jeff Jarrett. The latter took down Harwood with a shoulder tackle and then a hip toss. One-half of the tag team champions retaliated with a few chops, but Jarrett stopped his momentum.

Harwood hit a snap suplex and followed it with a leg drop for a two-count. He then unloaded with chops on the turnbuckle, but JJ dropped him down on the mat. Jeff Jarrett slammed Dax Harwood on the barricades and looked for a chair shot. However, Harwood kicked the weapon out of his hand.

Jarrett dropped Harwood on the apron to get the upperhand in the contest. The two stars exchanged heavy strikes at one point before The Last Outlast targeted Harwood's knee. The latter responded with a diving headbutt for a two-count. He then got a nearfall with a backslide.

Dax Harwood hit a piledriver on Jeff Jarrett for another two-count. The action then briefly spilled to the outside. Towards the end of the match, Harwood was in control of the match, but Sonjay Dutt came out of nowhere and pulled his leg. Dax Harwood chased Dutt, however, inside the ring, Jarrett hit the Stroke to win on Dynamite.

Result: Jeff Jarrett def. Dax Harwood on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Wardlow vs. enhancement talent on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow down his opponent with a lariat before unloading with a couple of Powerbomb Symphonies. He then hit another powerbomb.

Mr. Mayhem ended his opponent's misery with a fourth Powerbomb Symphony to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Wardlow won on AEW Dynamite

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Arn Anderson took the microphone and opened up on his alliance with Wardlow. He hyped up Mr. Mayhem before adding that he needs to add a mean streak to be even more successful in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus came out to confront Anderson and Wardlow in the ring. However, they turned around without entering the squared circle to end the segment.

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin took down Sammy Guevara with a side headlock before the latter backed him up to the corner. After a back-and-forth, Guevera got a two-count. However, Allin got back to his submission holds to maintain the momentum.

Guevara countered with a knee strike and the action briefly spilled to the outside. The two stars battled on the apron and Guevara took a cheap shot to the groin area behind the referee's back. He then hit a moonsault on the outside and slammed Allin on the barricades.

The Spanish God then applied the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring. Darby Allin somehow reached the bottom rope. Both men were on the turnbuckles and Allin had a bad landing. Guevara then hit the frog splash for a two-count. Darby Allin went for a dive on the outside, but Sammy Guevara countered with a cutter.

Allin placed the JAS member on a table, but Tay Melo came down to the ring for a distraction. Guevara hit the Spanish Fly to get another two-count. This time Sammy Guevara placed Darby Allin on the table and hit the 630-senton splash on top of it.

Allin made his comeback with a shotgun dropkick and went for the Coffin Drop. But AEW World Champion MJF handed Allin his skateboard and hid from the referee. Guevara dropped down on the mat, forcing the referee to call for a DQ.

Result: Sammy Guevara def. Darby Allin via DQ

Grade: B

Post-match, MJF and Sammy Guevara laid down a beatdown on Darby Allin. Jack Perry came out for the save and chased the heels away. Shortly after, a tag team match was announced for next week with MJF and Guevara taking on Allin and Perry.

If Jack Perry and Darby Allin emerge victorious, they will be added to the world title match at Double or Nothing.

Adam Cole's segment on AEW Dynamite

A fired-up Adam Cole recalled last week's vicious beatdown and called out Chris Jericho. He almost returned to the back to look for Jericho, but The Ocho finally appeared on the titantron.

Chris Jericho said he doesn't want to be anywhere around The Panama City Playboy and berated him for letting Britt Baker get attacked seven days ago. He then instructed the Jericho Appreciation Society members to attack Cole once again.

Orange Cassidy and Bandido came out for the save, but they got outnumbered by the heels. Suddenly, Roderick Strong made his AEW debut and chased the heels away. He then hugged Adam Cole and celebrated to end the segment.

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie on AEW Dynamite - TBS Championship Match

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring. Jade Cargill mocked Taya Valkyrie and the latter responded by slapping the champion. After a back-and-forth, Valkyrie went for the Road to Valhalla, but Cargill got out of the move.

The challenger then sent Jade Cargill out of the ring. Cargill got the advantage on the outside and got a two-count shortly after. Taya Valkyrie made her comeback with a kick but the champion hit a superplex. She then hit a Canadian Destroyer for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Taya Valkyrie looked to hit the Road to Valhalla but she stopped after remembering it would get her DQ'ed. Jade Cargill took advantage and hit the Jaded to retain her title.

Result: Jade Cargill retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, an angry Taya Valkyrie looked to hit the Road to Valhalla on Aubrey Edwards, but the officials stopped her.

Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Butcher and The Blade on AEW Dynamite

Konosuke Takeshita and The Blade started the match respectively for their teams. The latter was in control, but Takeshita hit a dropkick. Kenny Omega was tagged in, and the babyfaces kept up the momentum in the initial stages.

The Cleaner hit a hurricanrana on The Blade, however, Kip Sabian got a cheap shot at him. The Butcher and The Blade dominated during this stage of the match. Omega made the tag to Takeshita. He battled with The Butcher and took him down with a clothesline.

He then hit a brainbuster for a two-count. The Blade came in and attacked Konosuke Takeshita, but Kenny Omega took him out. The Japanese star then hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Takeshita hit a power drive knee on The Butcher to pick up the victory.

Result: Konosuke Takeshita and Kenny Omega def. The Butcher and The Blade on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Bryan Danielson took shots at Omega and called Takeshita the only pro wrestler in the ring. Suddenly, Blackpool Combat Club attacked the duo. The Young Bucks came out to make the save, but they also got outnumbered.

BCC wanted to form an alliance with Takeshita, but he later denied it. Wheeler Yuta then hit a low blow and the heel group unloaded on Konosuke Takeshita. Jon Moxley attacked the Japanese star with a screwdriver as the show came to an end.

