AEW Dynamite Results, Grades, Winners, and Highlights: Recapping everything that happened on the show tonight (March 1, 2023)

In the week leading up to AEW Revolution, Dynamite did not disappoint with intense confrontations and backstage segments.

House of Black sent a clear message to The Elite when they mysteriously attacked them as they made their entrance. The lights went off for a few seconds, The Elite was spotted on the ground nursing their injuries while the House of Black held the AEW World Trios Championships.

Hangman Page addressed his Texas Deathmatch with Jon Moxley and how the match was all he had left to lose, highlighting his reign as AEW World Champion. He also cited his agenda of taking everything away from his former rival.

Below is a list of all the matches that took place:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Big Bill - AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Big Bill on AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy rolled out the ring from the bottom rope in a bid to taunt Big Bill, who followed him outside. He continued to do so a couple of times before confronting Stokely Hathaway, who was ringside. They finally got back into the ring, and Cassidy attempted a sunset flip, but Bill countered his move.

He side-slammed Cassidy and mocked the AEW All-Atlantic Champion for not being able to fight back. Bill then kicked the 38-year-old off the apron before he proceeded to assault him outside the ring.

Hathaway cleared the timekeeper's table, and Bill set Cassidy up for a slam through the table, but the latter managed to save some time but was unsuccessful.

Hathaway continued to interfere in the match but met his match when Danhausen walked out and threatened to curse the two, a task in which he finally succeeded later on. The 38-year-old then hit Big Bill with a couple of Orange Punches, followed by one from off the top rope for the win.

Grade: B

Face of the Revolution ladder match

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Action Andretti, AR Fox, Eddie Kingston, Konosuke Takeshita, Ortiz, Komander, and Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Eddie Kingston brawled with AR Fox outside the ring while the other competitors pounced on each other. He soon got in with Ortiz, and the two made their exit from the arena while engaged in an intense back-and-forth. Meanwhile, in the ring, Kommader impressed fans with a rope walk followed by a dropkick onto Action Andretti.

Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia worked together in a bid to outlast their opponents. Guevara flung off the ladder onto Andretti while Garcia helped him get back into the ring in an attempt to climb to the top but was stopped by Konosuke Takeshita.

The 27-year-old took advantage of the situation and tried to climb the ladder but was disrupted by Powerhouse Hobbs. He showcased and used his strength to his advantage, eventually climbing to the top of the ladder and winning the match.

TNT Champion Samoa Joe was on commentary throughout the match. Following Hobbs' victory, the two men were about to have a staredown with each other when Wardlow appeared.

Joe and Wardlow are set to clash at AEW Revolution, and the winner will face Powerhouse Hobbs in the following edition of Dynamite.

Grade: B

Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon

Result: Chris Jericho def. Peter Avalon on AEW Dynamite

Peter Avalon wasted no time in launching a series of hits on Chris Jericho as soon as the match commenced. The 52-year-old rolled out of the ring to gauge his next move but was met by Avalon flying over the ropes and hitting him onto the barricade. He continued to beat and wear him down and attempted to pin Jericho, who kicked out at the two-count.

Avalon then hit The Ocho with a DDT off the top rope, followed by another unsuccessful pin. Jericho countered his attack with a Codebreaker and pinned him for the win.

The former AEW World Champion started assaulting his opponent with a baseball bat before Ricky Starks ran out to the ring while keeping an eye out for any JAS member that may prevent him from doing so.

Chris Jericho then informed Starks that he was going to be successful in defeating him at Revolution. He added that while JAS was banned ringside at the PPV, they were present at the arena. This time, his teammates sneaked into the ring and attacked the 32-year-old star to make a statement.

Grade: C

Matt Hardy vs. Hook (c) - FTW Championship

Result: Hook def. Matt Hardy on AEW Dynamite

Hook tried to start the match with multiple attempts to make Matt Hardy submit. However, the former WWE star threw a few punches, followed by a shoulder tackle, knocking his opponent off his feet. The FTW Champion managed to catch Hardy's foot to lock in his submission maneuver.

Ethan Page got involved and pushed Hook into the post outside the ring while the official was distracted. Hook suplexed Hardy, followed by a head butt. The 48-year-old anticipated a few of his opponent's moves and hit him with the Side Effect before pinning Hook, who managed to kick out.

While attempting another Side Effect, Hook reversed it and threw Hardy into the turnbuckle. Page used Stokely Hathaway's cast to hit the champion, who retained his title by making Matt Hardy tap out.

Grade - B

Toni Storm vs. Riho

Result: Riho def. Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm wasted no time and pounced on Riho with hits as soon as the bell rang. The inaugural AEW Women's Champion countered and managed to throw a few punches before Storm wore her down again.

Riho hit her with a snap suplex followed by an unsuccessful pin. She engaged in a few heated words with Saraya, who was trying to distract her. The 25-year-old then put Storm in a submission move in the center of the ring while she struggled to get to the bottom rope.

The former WWE star continued to showcase her dominance in the match while Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker made their way ringside. Storm put Riho in a side nelson submission move before her opponent got back up on her feet, hitting her with the hurricanrana. While Storm mocked Baker and Hayter, Riho pinned her for the three count much to her surprise.

Chaos ensued when Saraya and Jamie Hayter brawled in the ring. Ruby Soho ran out, and security had to rush out to separate the three women.

Grade - B

Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale

Result: Danhausen and Orange Cassidy def. Dark Order's John Silver & Alex Reynolds, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta, Rush & Preston Vance, The Lucha Brothers, The United Empire, Top Flight, Mike Bennett & Matt Taven, The Butcher & The Blade to win the Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite

When Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds made their entrance, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta attacked them from behind. They brawled outside the ring before the match officially commenced.

Each set of tag teams entered after a duration of 90 seconds. By the time all contenders were in the ring, every star left nothing back in their determination to win. Castagnoli and Fenix got involved in a brawl on the apron, while Silver and Reynolds worked together with Yuta against Vance.

At one point, Rush seemed to prep for the Bull's Horns from off the apron but was met with a dropkick by Darius Martin, resulting him losing balance and getting eliminated. While everyone was occupied in the ring, Danhausen and Orange Cassidy entered the match.

The Butcher and The Blade were the last two finalists, along with The Very Nice Very Evil One and Cassidy. The former worked their tag team moves in accord, with one hitting the All-Atlantic Champion with a stunner and the other following it with a clothesline. They then attempted to eliminate him, but Cassidy managed to stay in the match.

Danhausen took advantage of the distracted stars and pushed them over the top rope. Thus, earning the last spot in the Tag Team title match at Revolution. Meanwhile, The Gunns walked out while Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett attacked Best Friends from behind. The Acclaimed ran out to their aid and almost had a confrontation with the champions.

Grade - B

The show concluded with AEW World Champion MJF and Bryan Danielson having their last set of words ahead of their 60-minute Iron Man match at Revolution.

Additionally, another potential match was teased when Christian Cage challenged Jack Perry to a 'fight' at the upcoming PPV. He called out and mocked his father, Luke Perry. His promo was cut short when a video of Jungle Boy digging a grave played with snippets of how Christian supported and mentored him earlier.

As the vignettes progressed, the tombstone of the grave displayed Christian Cage's name engraved on it.

