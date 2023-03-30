AEW Dynamite Results, Grades, Winners, and Highlights: Recapping everything that happened on the show tonight (March 29, 2023)

AEW Dynamite kept fans on the edge of their seats. With Adam Cole competing in a singles match after nine months and a former WWE Champion turning heel, the wrestling world witnessed quite the show.

Let's take a look at what took place on Dynamite this week:

Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy

Result: Jungle Boy def. Matt Hardy on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy and Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) shook hands at the beginning of the match to showcase their respect for each other. The two AEW stars attempted all combinations of varied submission moves before Jungle Boy demonstrated his athleticism.

Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara were spotted watching the match backstage. Ethan Page, who accompanied Hardy, created a few distractions off and on throughout the bout. He flung Jungle Boy over the barricade while no one was looking.

The two AEW stars exchanged punches on the apron in a precarious position. Matt Hardy hit Jungle Boy with a side effect off the apron and they brawled outside the ring.

The 48-year-old powerbombed the young AEW star, who was seemingly injured. Perry got up to his feet and hit back at Hardy with a series of blows and dropkicks. Hardy superplexed him off the top rope and tried to pin him again without much luck.

Hook made an appearance much to Page's dismay and the two clashed outside the ring. Hardy tried to break them up but was accidentally punched by Page. The match concluded with Perry pinning Hardy for the win.

While celebrating his win, AEW World Champion MJF walked out and called out Jungle Boy for crashing his Re-bar Mitzvah on Dynamite a few weeks ago. He questioned his 'audacity' to cite that MJF had it easy.

The Salt of the Earth continued to state that the young AEW star had no one else to blame for his 'failures' except himself and his associations with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.

The champion then made it personal by mentioning Perry's real-life girlfriend Anna Jay and the two came to blows. Amidst their heated exchange, Jungle Boy highlighted that he was going after the AEW World title.

Grade: B

Kenny Omega and Don Callis were spotted backstage. The Elite member nursed his injured ribs while preparing for his match against Jeff Cobb. Callis was persistent in his decision to make an apology to Hangman Page for the 'misunderstandings' in the previous week on Dynamite.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

Result: Blackpool Combat Club def. Dalton Castle & The Boys on AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta continued their destructive streak this week. They assaulted Dalton Castle & The Boys as they made their entrance. The match barely commenced when all members of both teams were engaged in a chaotic brawl outside the ring.

Jon Moxley put Dalton Castle in the Anaconda choke. Castagnoli hit one of The Boys with ricola bomb followed by a pin to emerge the winner.

Grade: B

Hangman Page was being interviewed backstage about updates on The Young Bucks following their assault at the beginning of last week's Dynamite. Don Callis approached him and apologized.

However, the interaction was cut short with BCC members launching a vicious attack on the former AEW Champion. It was later reported that Callis suffered an injury during the segment.

Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb - IWGP US Championship

Result: Kenny Omega def. Jeff Cobb on AEW Dynamite

Prior to his match, Tony Schiavone approached Kenny Omega about the assault on Don Callis and Hangman Page. Despite the concern, the IWGP US Champion proceeded with his match.

Omega put Jeff Cobb in a side headlock. The Champion tried in vain to knock his opponent off his feet before managing to lure him outside the ring. Cobb's strength was no match for Omega, as he found himself being flung around the ring. The Cleaner continued to nurse the left side of his upper torso.

The two hit each other with a series of chops in the middle of the ring before Cobb put Omega in a bear hug. The Elite member escaped and attempted to pin him but his opponent kicked out. The 40-year-old superplexed Omega off the top rope, followed by an unsuccessful pin.

Cobb mimicked Omega's signature V-Trigger move, but he turned the table around after a struggle. He then proceeded to hit the One-Winged Angel on Cobb and pinned him to retain his title.

In the aftermath of his match, BCC walked out and surrounded the ring to seemingly lay an assault on Kenny Omega before Bryan Danielson made his return to Dynamite. He helped Kenny Omega to his feet but stunned the wrestling world with a knee to his face.

Grade: A

The Gunns addressed their AEW Tag Team title run and called out FTR for complaining too much. The brothers cited their disrespect and disregard for their title contenders. They also mocked Billy Gunn, gloating about what they did to him.

Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher - AEW International Championship

Result: Orange Cassidy def. The Butcher on AEW Dynamite

Before the bell rang, The Butcher and Blade attacked Orange Cassidy. The official then banned Blade from ringside while Butcher continued to wear the champion down.

The match officially commenced with Cassidy determined to take down his opponent. However, Butcher's strength enabled him to get the upper hand. Their bout spewed outside the ring, and he bounced the 38-year-old into the barricades.

At one point, Butcher put the texas clover leaf on Cassidy. Blade returned to the ringside and found himself on the receiving end of an attack by Chuck Taylor & Trent. The champion hit Butcher with an orange punch followed by a beach break to retain his title.

Grade: B

Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho

Result: Willow Nightingale def. Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite

Willow Nightingale seemed in no mood for The Outcasts' antics. Nightingale and Ruby Solo left no stone unturned to wear each other down. Soho attempted the hurricanrana but Nightingale intercepted it into a series of continuous suplexes.

The 29-year-old then flung The Outcast member into the corner turnbuckles. Ruby Soho then distracted the referee while Saraya attacked Willow. Soho suplexed her opponent, followed by an unsuccessful pin.

She took out her frustrations on Willow taunting her, while this time Toni Storm hit her with a cheap shot.

Willow almost had the win when she thought she knocked Soho out with a Spinebuster. Saraya and Storm intervened again and attacked Willow while Soho kept the referee occupied. Ruby Soho took the assistance of the ropes to pin Willow Nightingale.

The Outcasts launched a full-scale attack on the AEW star before Riho and Skye Blue rant out to her aid. AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter also joined in. She then shook hands with the Women's title contender Riho before chasing The Outcasts out of the arena.

Grade: C

Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

Result: Adam Cole def. Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole had been hyped for his in-ring return over the past few weeks. There was a lot of concern about his nine-month absence from the ring and the injury sustained. However, Cole wasted no time flaunting his in-ring skills once again.

Daniel Garcia and Cole countered headlocks at the beginning of the match. The JAS member hit his opponent with a piledriver which seemingly had quite the impact on his neck. He rolled out of the ring and nursed his neck. Garcia was setting him up for a powerbomb but Adam Cole countered and flung him over the ropes.

Cole attempted to put his opponent in the Panama sunrise, but Garcia countered it with the dragon tamer. As the former NXT star got up to his feet, the JAS member hit him with another piledriver. He tried to pin Cole but he kicked out.

The match concluded with Adam Cole finally being successful with the panama sunrise followed by the boom to win his returning match.

Grade: B

With BCC running wild, and The American Dragon's return on Dynamite, it seems they are building up quite the rivalry with The Elite.

