AEW Dynamite Results, Grades, Winners, and Highlights: Recapping everything that happened on the show tonight (March 8, 2023)

This week's edition of Dynamite hosted many backstage segments and also witnessed a popular title change hands.

Tony Khan made a rare appearance and announced that the makeover of the All Atlantic Championship. During the show, Ricky Starks discussed what was next on his list following his match at Revolution. His addressal was interrupted when The Bullet Club logo appeared on the titantron leaving Starks and fans confused. As they looked on, Juice Robinson attacked him from behind seemingly making a bold statement.

Hangman Page also highlighted that he was done with Jon Moxley and their feud. Returning former AEW World Champions FTR challenged The Gunns for their titles.

Let's take a look at the matches that took place on the show:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal- AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy started the match by putting Lethal in a series of side headlock after a few unsuccessful attempts. Lethal got out and strolled around the ring while the referee started the ten count. Throughout the match Cassidy focussed on injuring Lethal's left arm which he was seen nursing earlier.

The two battled back and forth, at one point Lethal assaulted Cassidy outside the ring and threw him knee first into the post leaving the All Atlantic Champion seemingly injured. Cassidy hit Lethal with a DDT followed by an unsuccessful pin. Lethal locked in the figure four leg lock, the champion rolled and grabbed the bottom rope to break the submission move. When his opponent went to hit a carthwheel off the ropes his injured arm gave way, giving enabling Cassidy to pin him for the win.

Orange Cassidy looked on as Jay Lethal exited the arena but it posed to be a distraction as Jeff Jarrett snuck into the ring and hit his injured knee with the guitar.

Grade: B

Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

Result: Ruby Soho def. Skye Blue on AEW Dynamite

Prior to her match, Ruby Soho addressed her actions at Revolution. She called out AEW's homegrown talent for going against outsiders. She also cited how the fans were not on her side whenever she won or lost.

As soon as Skye Blue entered the ring, Soho launched a series of kicks. She continued the assault outside the ring, in a bid to get her point across. Throughout the match the 32-year old mocked her opponent with head pats and taunts that she was no good.

Blue lashed out and slapped Soho much to her surprise, and countered her move into a pin. Ruby Soho then threw Skye Blue into the turnbuckle and hit her with a few chops to which her opponent retaliated. Skye Blue hit a cross body from off the top rope and pinned Soho but she kicked out.

The match concluded with the former WWE star hitting her opponent with destination unknown and pinning her. Meanwhile, Saraya and Toni Storm walked out and sprayed green paint on an exhausted Skye Blue. Willow Nightingale ran out to her aid but she also fell prey to their antics.

Grade: C

Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara vs. and AR Fox & Top Flight

Result: Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara def. AR Fox & Top Flight on AEW Dynamite

AR Fox and Chris Jericho kicked off the match. Fox showcased impressive athelecticim when he countered The Ocho's multiple clothesline attempts. He then hit him with a few punched followed by an enziguri. Jericho ran to his corner and tagged in Sammy Guevara and the two hit Fox with a double shoulder tackle.

Darius Martin is tagged but the other members of JAS create a distraction for him enabling Daniel Garcia to gain the upper hand. Chris Jericho and his team work swiftly in tag team action. At one point, when Martin was about to tag his team in, Guevara countered it and assaulted Fox and Darius Martin.

The match concluded with Jake Hager hitting Darius Martin while Jericho distracted the official. He followed it up with the Judas effect and the pin to win.

Chris Jericho then called out House of Black claiming his team and his contendorship for the AEW World Trios Championship. To his surprise, The Elite entered and claimed they were the rightful contenders. In the meantime, the champions appeared and issued a challenge to both teams making it a triple tag team match for their titles at Dynamite next week.

Grade: B

Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds (Dark Order)

Result: Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley def. John Silver & Alex Reynolds (Dark Order) on AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli and John Silver kicked off the match. The Blackpool Combat Club members ensured Silver was set up in the opposite corner and unable to tag his partner in. However, the Dark Order member manages to hit a stun gun into the turnbuckles and Reynolds is tagged in.

A charged up Alex Reynolds goes after Moxleyand kicks him off the apron followed by a series of hits to Castagnoli. Silver and Reynolds take turns to wear down their opponents. At one point, Silver hits Moxley with a bridging German suplex and attempts a pin but the former AEW World Champion kicked out.

The chaos in the ring enabled Jon Moxley to put Reynolds into a sleeper and then a half-nelson suplex, knocking him out for the win. He did not break the hold despite winning, which led Evil Uno to rush out to his team's aid but Wheeler Yuta took him on. When all men were brawling, Hangman Page also rushed out only to be on the receiving end of an assault by The Blackpool Combat Club.

Grade: B

Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs - Falls Count Anywhere for TNT Championship

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Wardlow on AEW Dynamite

Given Wardlow's unfortunate luck of being robbed, he earlier claimed on the show that he had borrowed merch from FTR.

While fans eagerly awaited for the match to commence in the arena, Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs had already started their brawl in the parking lot. Hobbs suplexed Wardlow onto the hood of the car. The two men use whatever they can get their hands on to wear down their opponent.

Wardlow and Hobbs make their way to the ring through the crowd while viciously throwing punches at each other. A disoriented Hobbs hit Wardlow with a spinebuster, but the latter managed to get to his feet and counter his opponent with a headbutt.

The two AEW stars continued to brawl till the commentary table at the top of the ramp. While Wardlow was about to set Hobbs up for a powerbomb, QT Marshall hit him with a chair. The champion set his sights on Marshall giving Hobbs time to catch his breath. Hobbs and Marshall teamed up and flung Wardlow off the stage enabling the referee to reach the ten count. Thus, crowning a new TNT Champion.

Grade: B

AEW Dynamite is set to take place in Canada next week. Jeff Jarrett and Orange Cassidy will collide for the AEW International Championship. Additionally, Jade Cargill cited that she looked forward to defending her TBS Championship against a Canadian star next week.

